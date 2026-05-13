A Cape Town runner came across a homeless wheelchair-bound man pushing himself through the storm along the Sea Point promenade

The man is around 50 years old, lost the use of his legs after being hit by a car five years ago and never received any compensation from the Road Accident Fund

The runner has since launched a fundraising campaign for Sydney through his Raising Hope initiative

A Cape Town runner helping to push a homeless wheelchair bound man out of the severe stormy weather. Images: @gingerwithagopro

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town runner's act of kindness during one of the city's worst storms has moved many to tears. @gingerwithagopro shared the video on 12 May 2026 while out on a run along the Sea Point promenade during the biting Cape Town storm. He came across a man in a wheelchair trying to push himself through the rain to reach the bus stop near the Pavilion Pools. The post read:

"Guys, I'm feeling a little heartbroken after seeing this."

He stopped and offered to push the man, not realising just how far the journey would be or how physically demanding it would become. After 4km, his arms were spent, and his whole body was aching. It gave him, in his own words, a completely new level of respect for those who push loved ones through entire marathons in wheelchairs.

The man's name is Sydney and he is around 50 years old. He was knocked over by a car in Sea Point five years ago. The accident left him disabled and homeless. He never received compensation from the RAF. One of his legs has already been amputated, and on 21 May, doctors at Somerset Hospital are amputating the other. He has no phone. His bag is falling apart. His rain jacket no longer keeps the rain out. Everything he owns fits into his wheelchair.

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Cape Town runner raises funds for Sydney

The runner behind the video has been running a community fundraising initiative called Raising Hope for several years. He helped raise over R1,200,000 for people in need across Cape Town.

After sharing Sydney's story, he put a donation link in his bio with all funds going directly to Sydney. He also put out a call for anyone wanting to drop off clothing, blankets or a waterproof jacket to send him a direct message, adding that Sydney can usually be found near the bus stop by the Pavilion.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

People praise the Cape Town runner

The comments on Chad's Instagram page showed just how many people were deeply moved by his kind gesture:

@candibod wrote:

"I love how much you love humans 🤍"

@elena_pappas added:

"You are something special, Chad! 🫶🏽"

@jayme9t wrote:

"You are gold, Chady 👑"

@danielleharrisberg said:

"Keep spreading the light ❤️"

@healthy_ish.lifestyle shared:

"I saw him now and showed him the video. He was near tears!! So sweet."

@warrenjamespey offered:

"I'll donate a wheelchair. I'm based in Kirstenhof, a brand new one. I'll get some other stuff too. Got a waterproof bag he can keep his essentials in so they can never get wet."

@nessietaylor said:

"You are a beautiful human, thank you for helping Sydney 🥹🙏"

@brezza_cohen added:

"Hero!"

More on wheelchair-bound people

Briefly News reported on a teenage boy who sold his guitar to buy a wheelchair for a classmate.

reported on a teenage boy who sold his guitar to buy a wheelchair for a classmate. A 12-year-old carried his wheelchair-bound friend on his back during a school trip, and the phone call the principal made to his mother afterwards had many interested.

Police in Limpopo opened a murder case after the body of a wheelchair-bound teenage girl was found in a shallow grave near Polokwane.

Source: Briefly News