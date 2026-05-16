A 19-year-old Cape Town girl named Creashy Maart was visited by the Kids-Can Cancer Foundation after doctors told her parents to take her home and keep her comfortable

Creashy has been fighting a serious lung condition since she was two weeks old, had a double lung transplant, and was later diagnosed with cancer

Despite everything she is facing, Creashy used the visit to share a message that moved South Africans deeply

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Cape Town teen battling cancer. Images: @kidscanfoundation

Source: Facebook

A 19-year-old girl from Cape Town sat on her couch, tears in her eyes, and spoke words that broke hearts. Creashy Maart was visited by the Kids-Can Cancer Foundation on 14 May 2026, just one day after her parents received devastating news from her doctors. The foundation, which supports children and young people battling cancer, shared the video on its Facebook page. Doctors had told Creashy's parents to take her home and focus on keeping her comfortable, but Creashy was not ready to be quiet about it.

She said:

"It doesn't matter what timeline they give you. Even if you do have a timeline, make the most out of it. Love your life to its fullest, because every day, no day is promised. It's not about the timeline; it's not about being ill. It's about you and living your life."

Creashy's fight from birth

Creashy's health battle started when she was just two weeks old. She had constant pneumonia as a baby, which later led to a condition called bronchiectasis, bronchiolitis obliterans. She managed to live a fairly normal life until 2025 when she was in matric and ended up hospitalised and dependent on oxygen.

She eventually had a double lung transplant and was recovering when things took another turn. On 1 January 2026, she was rushed back to the hospital. Doctors found nodules growing on both her new lungs, and after a month of tests, confirmed she had kaposi sarcoma cancer on the lungs.

The cancer was triggered by the immunosuppressant medication she needed to stop her body from rejecting the transplanted lungs.

She now needs regular chemotherapy, blood tests, weekly X-rays and hospital visits, all of which are putting a heavy financial strain on her family.

Creashy's wish to get on Cape Town radio

Even with all of this, Creashy has one wish she wants the world to help her with. She wants to get onto Cape Town radio stations so she can share her story with people who may never see it on social media.

"I know there are so many people out there that listen to the radio, elderly people, young people, and I would like to inspire those and speak about my story and create awareness," she said.

The Kids-Can Cancer Foundation is asking anyone with connections to radio stations, presenters or producers in Cape Town to help make this wish happen. A fundraiser is also active on BackaBuddy to help the family with medical and transport costs.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi pours love on Creashy

South Africans were deeply moved by Creashy's story, which was shared on the Facebook page @kidscanfoundation:

@anwar.arendse wrote:

"You have been fighting since you were two months old. And yet, look at what God is doing through you. People who were losing hope are finding it again. Families who were crumbling are holding each other tighter. Strangers are praying together because of you."

@juanita.erasmus said:

"Let me start by saying how brave and brilliant you are, not just you but your family as well. My wife is in a similar situation, stage 4 lung cancer."

@ivanette.scholtz.johnson shared:

"A letter of love, strength and hope for Creashy, her parents and family."

19-year-old teen battling cancer. Images: @kidscanfoundation

Source: Facebook

More on cancer and health fights

Briefly News recently reported on scientists testing a cancer-style treatment on HIV patients.

recently reported on scientists testing a cancer-style treatment on HIV patients. South African motorsport lost one of its most respected legends to cancer, with the FIA World Rally Championship joining the community in mourning his passing.

The DRC confirmed a new Ebola outbreak with 80 deaths recorded, and Uganda reported its first imported case.

Source: Briefly News