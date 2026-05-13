American TikToker @ariellyndsey responded to an article claiming she was banned from South Africa until 2031

She set the record straight and said that her appeal was successful, and the ban has already been lifted

The content creator was banned after accidentally overstaying her visa by nine days

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A US woman on a beach. Images: @ariellyndsey

Source: TikTok

American content creator @ariellyndsey is clearing the air after an article about her visa ban started making the rounds online. She posted a clip on 9 May 2026 reacting to a story claiming she was banned from South Africa until 2031, and she had a few things to say about it. She told her followers:

"Guys, somebody is doing me dirty. I got banned because I accidentally overstayed my visa. Then I got unbanned. I submitted my appeal. The ban has been removed. I have the paper, I have the document. We're good. I'll be back."

As previously reported by Briefly News, @ariellyndsey was banned from South Africa after overstaying her visa by nine days earlier this year. She had arrived on 14 January 2026, left briefly for Zimbabwe and returned on 24 January. She believed the trip would reset her 90-day allowance the way a similar trip to Eswatini had worked the year before. South Africa's visa rules, however, allow a maximum of 90 days within a calendar year, not per entry.

The Zimbabwe trip did not reset the count. She only discovered the ban when she was at the airport trying to return.

How to appeal a South African visa overstay ban?

For anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation, South Africa's Department of Home Affairs does have a formal appeals process. Those declared undesirable under the Immigration Act must submit a written representation along with a copy of the declaration of undesirability issued at the port of entry, relevant passport pages and any supporting documents, like a medical certificate if the overstay was health-related. @ariellyndsey confirmed she went through this process, and her ban has since been lifted.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

People celebrate the American TikToker's update

Mzansi shared their thoughts on TikToker @ariellyndsey's page :

@kadesh_ wrote:

"Girl, please return, I miss your vlogs! ❤️"

@unident_x said:

"That is a banger photo. I hope you gained some followers for that free publicity."

@kxngtso warned:

"When you get to the airport, it's gonna be funny 😂 Unbanned where? In what system? That's what they'll ask you when you get back."

@indaba_stories_cap said:

"You are so famous now, and the best thing is that you are not even mad about it."

@uncle_pantsu said:

"Shame, I'm so happy for you 🎉🫂🇿🇦"

@onthatileofficial0 wrote:

"They were playing with you 😂"

An American woman discussing her ban from entering SA. Images: @ariellyndsey

Source: TikTok

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A group of Afrikaner refugees who relocated to the United States marked one year abroad.

Source: Briefly News