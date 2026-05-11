Rapper Boity Thulo is apparently on the brink of losing her R4.2 million after failing to repay an outstanding loan amount

The gorgeous Centurion house was purchased five years ago on the TV personality's 32nd birthday

Mzansi has responded to Boity's alleged financial troubles, offering mixed opinions on them

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Boity allegedly failed to repay her R500K loan towards her R4.2 million home purchase. Image: Boity

Source: Instagram

Pressure is reportedly mounting for South African rapper and TV personality Boity Thulo, regarding her R4.2 million Centurion mansion.

Briefly News previously reported that the star was said to be on the brink of losing her home due to an unpaid loan amount.

Why Boity faces losing her home?

Reports are continuously surfacing regarding the rapper's alleged failure to repay the loan she took out when purchasing the home in 2022.

According to TshisaLIVE, a finance company applied for a default judgment at the High Court after the Wuz Dat rapper apparently failed to settle an outstanding loan.

Boity gifted herself the house on her birthday five years ago, saying it was really a blessing from her ancestors. Celebrating life as a title deed holder, at the time, Boity wrote:

"The perfect birthday gift from my underground gang to me! I could not be prouder of myself for how far I’ve come. I’m constantly working on becoming the best version of myself in all aspects of my life, and even though I haven’t gotten it all right, the progress has been astounding! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN B! You are EXACTLY the woman you think you are! Thank you all so much for the stunning messages. It means the world to me!"

Boity is allegedly set to lose her R4 million mansion. Image: Boity

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Boity's new home

Reacting to the news, X page @4Inside_Edge wrote: "Boity Thulo faces losing a luxury property in Gauteng after failing to settle an outstanding loan amount of around R500 000. Thulo posted her newly acquired R4 million Centurion home on socials in 2022."

Mzansi then followed with their opinions on the drama. Below are some of the reactions:

@msmonakhisi said:

"This doesn’t make sense. 4M house in 2022 with an outstanding loan of R500 000? This says she paid her bond way ahead."

@4Inside_Edge agreed:

"Yep, she put down lump sums."

@Crusaderthec dragged Speedsta:

"Fools like @speedstabro still preach about bonds, no artist should get a bond, either buy a house cash, rent a mini apartment, or stay at home if you can afford anything, never take a bond as an artist."

@Thooso_M shared:

"Imagine almost finishing your bond in 4 years, that’s huge. I wish she had chosen a less expensive house, especially since she lives alone. But she worked hard for it."

Boity causes stir with birthday pics

In a previous report from Briefly News, Boity Thulo left little to the imagination with her 36th birthday photo shoot. Draped in red, Boity covered herself with nothing but red balloons, wearing nothing underneath them.

Social media users wished the rap star a happy birthday and shared thoughts on her viral snapshots.

Source: Briefly News