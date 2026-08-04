A South African woman living in China posted a video sharing the biggest culture shocks she experienced since moving there

@maskhosi_sandy listed squat toilets, unsafe tap water, and the abundance of electricity compared to load-shedding back home

Her candid and lighthearted take on life in China resonated with South Africans who could not stop talking about her post

She shared the things that genuinely surprised her in China. Image: @maskhosi_sandy

Source: Instagram

A South African woman living in China has gone viral after sharing the culture shocks that caught her completely off guard since relocating there.

@maskhosi_sandy posted a candid video on 3 August 2026, listing the differences between life in South Africa and her new home in China. Her warm, humorous delivery struck a chord with South Africans both at home and abroad.

"Things that genuinely shocked me moving from South Africa to China"

Things that threw her off

One of the first things that threw her was the toilet situation. Squat toilets are standard where she lives, meaning no toilet bowls, just pans set into the floor. Equally strange to her was the rule about toilet paper: you cannot flush it. It goes in the bin. She admitted that, no matter how long she had been there, she still could not quite get used to it.

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Tap water was another adjustment. Drinking straight from the tap is not done in her part of China, so bottled water is a daily expense. She also noted that spitting in public is completely normalised there, something that would raise eyebrows back in Mzansi.

Then there is the staring. As a Black South African woman in China, she draws attention. Strangers stop her for photos, sometimes asking permission and sometimes not.

Perhaps her most relatable point for South African viewers was about electricity. Coming from a country where load shedding is a way of life, she described being genuinely stunned by the uninterrupted power supply in China. Her monthly electricity bill comes to around 150 yuan, and she noted that the cost of living is manageable overall.

Tips for overcoming culture shock abroad

Adjusting to a new country takes time and patience. Managing expectations, staying open-minded, avoiding comparisons, building local connections, trying new experiences, focusing on long-term progress, and enjoying alone time can help expats overcome culture shock and feel more comfortable in their new environment.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to her China life

South Africans on her page could not get enough of her video, and many were just as taken with her as they were with her story:

@phia_motau wrote:

"You so pretty ke Sana 😍"

@zenandefunani said:

"😍😍😍 Awusemhle!" ("You are so beautiful!")

@siphosami_x shared:

"It's the ghetto but I miss it shem 🥲. Also you're so beautiful 😍. Enjoy China xx"

@katlego_suzan_phala said:

"Your beauty 😍😍"

More Briefly News stories on China

A power bank burst into flames aboard a China Eastern Airlines flight shortly after landing, prompting cabin crew to quickly extinguish the fire as passengers watched in shock.

A Chinese visitor won over South Africans after revealing she travelled all the way to South Africa because of her love for the Springboks, delighting Mzansi with her passion.

A South African man left Mzansi stunned after revealing how little he paid for a hospital visit in China, prompting many to compare the country's healthcare costs with South Africa's.

Source: Briefly News