Frans Malherbe's future has been the subject of growing discussion after a lengthy spell on the sidelines without a confirmed return date

Rassie Erasmus has now shared where the experienced Springboks prop stands as he continues his recovery journey

The latest update offers fresh insight into what could happen next for one of South Africa's most decorated rugby stars

Rassie Erasmus has provided a fresh update on Frans Malherbe's injury recovery and retirement concerns. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Frans Malherbe could still return to top-level rugby despite ongoing retirement concerns, with Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus saying the veteran prop is doing everything possible to make a comeback. The 35-year-old has not played since March 2025 after a series of injuries, but Erasmus believes January 2027 could mark his return if his recovery stays on track.

Rassie Erasmus shares Frans Malherbe injury update

Speaking to reporters, Erasmus said Malherbe remained committed to playing again despite a difficult rehabilitation.

"What I know is it was a back injury, and as far as I understand, when I talk to him, he's trying his best to return," Erasmus said according to Planet Rugby.

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"For me it sounds like January is a good date for him to try and come back. I might get proven wrong, or a doctor might phone me later and say you're totally wrong.

"But as far as I understand, Frans is going to try and play in January, and I hope that works out."

Frans Malherbe retirement concerns explained

Earlier this year, Erasmus revealed that Malherbe had come close to calling time on his career after persistent back problems began affecting not only his rugby but also his day-to-day life away from the field.

Looking back on those conversations, Erasmus said:

"I had a meeting with him last year, and Franna was close to retiring."

He explained that the Springboks coaching staff urged the experienced prop not to make a final decision while there was still hope of a recovery. He believed it was better to keep his options open until his rehabilitation had run its course.

Rassie Erasmus says Frans Malherbe is still fighting to return to rugby despite ongoing injury setbacks. Image: Adam Pretty - World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Stormers continue to support Springboks veteran

Malherbe's Stormers contract has expired, but he is still training with the Cape Town franchise while continuing his rehabilitation. Director of Rugby John Dobson previously indicated the Stormers would accommodate the two-time Rugby World Cup winner if he decides to continue playing.

With Malherbe sidelined, players including Thomas du Toit and Wilco Louw have strengthened the Springboks' tighthead options. However, Erasmus' latest comments suggest the experienced front-rower has not yet given up on adding to his 76 Test caps.

As of today, 3 August 2026, Malherbe's return remains dependent on his recovery, but the door to international rugby appears to remain open.

Springboks squad grows ahead of Argentina Test

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus expanded the Springboks training squad by recalling prop Ntuthuko Mchunu as preparations gathered pace for the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina.

The addition took the training group to 44 players, with the travelling squad for Buenos Aires expected to be confirmed later in the week.

Source: Briefly News