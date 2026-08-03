A young South African woman relocated to Nigeria and began documenting her experience after just three days in the country

She noted the rainy season mud, intense heat and mosquitoes as some of her earliest adjustments

South Africans who follow her online had mixed but warm reactions to her big move

Lisa shared what the first three days of life in her new country actually felt like. Image: @prime.lisa

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman has gone viral after posting a candid diary-vlog from Nigeria, where she had just arrived days before filming. Speaking directly to her camera in a relaxed selfie-style video, she shared what the first three days of life in her new country actually felt like. She had just gone out to buy a SIM card the day before filming, and the experience clearly gave her a lot to talk about.

One of her first observations was about the weather. Despite it being the rainy season, the heat surprised her most. She noted that the temperature was sitting at around 27 degrees Celsius and could not hide her disbelief that this was what Nigerians considered winter. Streets were muddy with puddles from the rain, making even simple errands an adventure.

First impressions of Nigeria

The cost of living caught her attention too. She mentioned picking up a phone case and a gigabyte of mobile data for what worked out to be the equivalent of roughly five rands each, noting that the exchange rate made everyday items feel surprisingly affordable. She did point out that the data ran out quickly, which softened the excitement a bit.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

User @prime.lisa also mentioned mosquitoes as a real challenge, describing her legs as 'beat up bad' from the bites. Her skin was reacting to the new climate as well, though she kept her tone upbeat throughout. Despite the adjustments, she ended her update on a positive note. She kept reassuring her followers that things were fine.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans responded to her post

Her followers, many of whom appeared to be South African, flooded the comments with warmth and concern. Some were surprised by the move while others questioned whether it was permanent.

BT asked:

"Wait, you left forever?"

MDClouds wrote:

"Move is a strong word, sisi. Visit. 🥺"

Laura£$ commented:

"I get a vlog. But don't put yourself in danger. It's not safe rn, especially online! Prioritise your safety.. now's not the best time to start giving your opinion on the country, especially when you're coming from SA."

Mimosa said:

"Aibo you left."

Ndodakazi ka Nina wrote:

"You are beautiful mama. 🥰 Hope you adapt well back home."

Samuelm_studio added:

"Are you gonna do Uni that side? Take care. 🙏🏽 I knew your Dad. He was a good man. 🤞🏽"

3 Other Briefly News stories about Nigeria

Source: Briefly News