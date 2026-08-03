Zanele Potelwa shared an emotional testimony on social media, reflecting on a string of major career milestones

The media personality spoke about being announced as SAMA co-host alongside Cassper Nyovest while juggling multiple presenting roles

Potelwa also opened up about her recent New York trip, where she attended the Children of Blood and Bone global trailer launch

Zanele Potelwa reflected on her recent career wins. Image: zanelepotelwa

Source: Instagram

Zanele Potelwa has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt reflection on what she describes as an extraordinary season in her career, giving all credit to her faith in Jesus Christ.

In a post shared on 3 August 2026, the multi-hyphenate media personality spoke about packing for yet another trip to New York, which prompted her to pause and take stock of everything happening in her professional life right now.

Her most recent visit to the Big Apple was nothing short of remarkable. Potelwa attended the global trailer launch of Children of Blood and Bone and got to rub shoulders with some of Hollywood's biggest names, including South African actress Thuso Mbedu, who stars in the film.

The experience clearly left a deep impression on her, and it served as the backdrop for her wider reflection on just how far things have come.

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A full plate and a grateful heart

Beyond New York, Potelwa listed an almost overwhelming number of commitments she is currently juggling.

She was recently announced as co-host of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) alongside Cassper Nyovest. At the same time, she continues to host her drive-time show, 5 Drive, on 5FM, appears on the Expresso morning show, and is heading into season 12 of Tropika Island of Treasure. She also noted that Selimathunzi reruns are still pulling strong numbers.

"I was just announced as the host of the South African Music Awards, and this is all while I get to do 5 Drive on 5FM. I get to be on an entire Expresso, wow! On the road to season 12 of Tropika Island of Treasure, Selimathunzi's reruns are still doing good numbers!"

Zanele Potelwa expressed gratitude for her many career highlights, giving all credit to Jesus Christ. Image: zanelepotelwa

Source: Instagram

She also mentioned hosting the Durban July as part of her recent highlights, before turning her words firmly towards faith.

"Such blessings. The only reason I'm able to do it and host things like the Durban July is just that Jesus Christ said so! My life is literally something only Jesus Christ could have carved out," she said.

Potelwa went on to share that her gratitude runs deeper than professional achievement, touching on personal growth and spiritual transformation.

"Because over and above everything else, He is constantly doing good work in me, in my heart and on my mind and in my salvation. I'm so grateful and so excited at the same time because, 'For He knows the plans He has for me, plans to prosper me and not to harm me. Plans to give me hope and a future.'"

She closed her testimony with an earnest message to her followers:

"I think this season in my life just reminds me that 'Don't give up, stay the course, and trust Jesus Christ,' my best friend and my Lord and Saviour. Shout out, Jesus Christ!"

Watch Zanele Potelwa's video below.

The Polygamist stars celebrate career wins

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Sdumo Mtshali and Gugu Gumede's recent career milestones.

Coming from the global success of The Polygamist, which they led, the actors are reaping the rewards of their hard work, and fans are loving every minute of it.

Source: Briefly News