Nota Baloyi targeted Unathi Nkayi after a video of the singer swimming and showing off her figure surfaced online

Nota issued a direct ultimatum to Unathi's family, demanding the video be taken down, threatening prolonged scrutiny during Women's Month

The music critic has a pattern of publicly criticising women's bodies, and this time, his followers expressed that they had had enough

Nota Baloyi fired shots at Unathi Nkayi. Images: lavidanota, unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi has once again found himself at the centre of public backlash after going after veteran singer Unathi Nkayi, this time making her age the focal point of his attack.

The drama unfolded after a video of Unathi surfaced on 2 August 2026, showing the star swimming in a pool and confidently flaunting her figure in a swimsuit. Rather than celebrate the singer's carefree energy, Nota took to social media to issue a sharp ultimatum aimed squarely at Unathi's family and those with similarly spirited mothers.

In his post, Nota warned those close to the singer to step in and pull the video down.

"Get your... mothers off of social media before we come for you. If your mother doesn't delete this, then it's going to be a long Women's Month!"

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

This is not an isolated incident for the outspoken music critic. On his podcast, Music Pulse, Nota recently body-shamed media personality Lerato Kganyago, ridiculing her apparent inability to "lose KGs."

Earlier, in January, he faced widespread criticism on the same platform for targeting singer Thatohatsi's body, drawing accusations that he makes a habit of policing women's appearances.

Watch Unathi Nkayi's video below.

Mzansi slams Nota Baloyi

While some of Nota's followers joined in on the trolling, a significant number of social media users pushed back hard against his remarks.

NtunjaLiye83798 said:

"No, man, don't speak like that - this lady is so kind."

DR_LOVE424 wrote:

"Respect all women on social media, despite her age."

TakatsoSeilama1 slammed Nota Baloyi:

"You think you run the internet."

KhanjuSihle asked simply:

"Why you angry?"

Mzansi slammed Nota Baloyi for criticising Unathi Nkayi's body. Images: lavidanota, unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Ariana Grande takes break from spotlight

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Ariana Grande's representatives, revealing that she has taken a decision to step back from public appearances.

The singer is said to have cancelled many of her commitments, citing personal reasons and mounting public scrutiny.

Source: Briefly News