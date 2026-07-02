Nota Baloyi found himself at the centre of another social media storm for his rude remarks about Lerato Kganyago

During an episode of his controversial podcast, he boldly body-shamed the radio personality while making a joke, but was immediately shut down by his co-hosts

While several people in the comment section came to Lerato's defence and slammed Nota, others were impressed with how his co-hosts handled the situation

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Mzansi slammed Nota Baloyi again for his latest body-shaming antics. Images: leratokganyago/ Instagram, lavidaNOTA/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi is once again facing criticism online after blatantly body-shaming Lerato Kganyago during the latest episode of his podcast, The Music Pulse, on 30 June 2026.

Speaking to co-hosts Thakgi Ledwaba and Sfiso Ndlovu, Thakgi recalled a recent encounter with the DJ/ radio personality, emphasising that she approached him at an event and that they had a pleasant conversation.

However, his story was cut short by Nota's comments, in which he made a jab at Kganyago's widely recognised nickname and linked it to her apparent inability to lose weight.

"She's LKG, but she's not losing KGs."

What followed was a split second of silence before Sfiso stepped in to immediately call Nota out on his behaviour. The DJ told his co-host that he should not make foul comments about women's bodies, saying that if he can't compliment her, rather keep his comments to himself.

"We have enough content to body-shame each other; keep it here."

Nota Baloyi body-shamed Lerato Kganyago on his podcast. Images: lavidaNOTA/ Twitter, leratokganyago/ Instagram

Source: UGC

This not being Nota's first time body-shaming a woman in recent months; it's clear that Sfiso did not want the Thatohatsi saga to repeat itself.

Earlier in January, the podcast trended for the wrong reasons after Nota made comments about the singer's body, leading to even his co-hosts facing criticism for not defending Thatohatsi.

While the conversation soon shifted back to Thakgi, who shared more details about his meeting with Lerato, Nota's comments became another talking point in the comment section as online users slammed him for his apparent blatant disregard for people's feelings and for using his platform to humiliate women.

Watch the podcast episode below.

Social media reacts to Nota Baloyi's remarks

While several people in the comment section slammed Nota Baloyi, a large portion of the online community sang Sfiso Ndlovu's praises for standing up for Lerato.

After previously making a public apology to Thatohatsi for not defending her against the criticism, Sfiso was admired for stepping in and shielding Lerato from Nota's foul remarks.

Palesa Mohoalali❤️ wrote:

"Nota bores me to the core."

Juki❤️ 😍 said:

"I like how Sfiso is slowly becoming my favourite."

ReleB✿gīlε threw shade at MacG:

"Nota is not too different from MacG, though. makes sense why he hired him."

Ms Que admired:

"Sifiso did a good one there."

Peonieberry🌸 admitted:

"I’m starting to like Sfiso. Nota is the reason I don’t watch this podcast."

fancyface_dee♥️💜🇿🇦 pitied Nota Baloyi's ex-wife Berita:

"The ex-wife went through a lot shem."

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