Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela shared a video getting ready for her pending date with a mystery man

The former The Mommy Club star posted a fun and light-hearted TikTok video of her applying her expensive cologne

Fans gushed over Ratile Mabitsela, expressing happiness that she has moved on from the toxic marriage setup she has openly discussed online

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Fans expressed happiness for ‘The Mommy Club’ Reality TV Star Ratile Mabitsela after she announced that she would be going on a date. Image: ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela has announced that she is going on dates. The former The Mommy Club reality TV star posted a TikTok video getting ready for her outing with a mystery man, and she gave her followers a glimpse of her outfit and entire look for the night.

Ratile wore a stylish light blue dress by Luxury By Design on her night out, saying she would spoil herself and go all out in making sure she celebrates herself.

"Hey guys, so I'm getting ready to go on a date," she said as she laughed nervously.

As she put on her expensive perfume, Mabitsela spoke about her outfit, saying she would not ruin it by wearing a jacket as she took advantage of the fact that it was sunny at the time. Bragging about her date a little, the former reality star said she hoped he would be a gentleman and let her wear his blazer.

"Let me tell you, if there's anything that I will do, it's everything extra. Because number 1, I was deprived of being myself and being myself is very self-expressive," she said. "So right now, every little thing is an occasion for me," she added.

Fans react to Ratile Mabitsela's date night video

SA reacted positively to Ratile's video, gushing over her glow. Below are some of the reactions:

Mrs Palesa Gazu gushed:

"What a perfect colour on your skin."

Gontse Sojane shared:

"Happy that you never gave up on love, we are rooting for you #happlyeverafter."

😊Smiley shared:

"You deserve it, and you look so beautiful, I love this for you."

user3947791849439 exclaimed:

"Rati is such a powerhouse!! Love you so much, mommy!! You looked absolutely gorgeous."

lebogangg_g was in love:

"This dress was definitely made for you!!"

thisismizphee shared:

"I hope he treats you well. Love this dress and colour on you. You look stunning, my queen."

Miss_Jan_des gushed:

"Loved you from the first time I saw you on my screen."

🩷Ursula❤️ stated:

"You are so beautiful, Rati. Being a presenter would look good on you. Happiness looks good on you, and I am happy for you."

Ratile Mabitsela weighs in on The Polygamist

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Polygamist brought a raw narrative about polygamy, and it moved Ratile Mabitsela.

The new Netflix series tapped into people's fascination with complex relationship dynamics. Ratile Mabitsela shared her reaction after 'The Polygamist struck a chord, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans.

The video she shared on 14 June 2026, reacting to The Polygamist, caused a stir. She hinted that the story may be similar to her own experiences, saying the series gave her flashbacks of her life.

Source: Briefly News