Stilo Magolide and DJ Speedsta finally broke their silence to address their viral back-and-forth that shot up social media trends

The South African hip hop pioneers were captured in a heated altercation, where Stilo confronted Speedsta in public and accused him of disrespecting him

Social media has been in a total frenzy since their video went viral, with critics debating how the men should have handled the situation

Stilo Magolide and DJ Speedsta spoke about what led to their viral altercation. Images: speedstabro, stilomagolide

Source: Instagram

Stilo Magolide and DJ Speedsta finally broken their silence to address the social media speculation surrounding their shocking, viral verbal altercation that took the internet by storm.

The two pioneers shot straight to the top of the trends list after a video emerged online capturing them in a deeply tense confrontation at a recent industry event. In the footage, Stilo can be seen confronting Speedsta, fiercely accusing the DJ of disrespect. Stilo is heard daring Speedsta to repeat the exact insults he had previously hurled at him during their private WhatsApp conversations.

While Speedsta opted not to match the same energy, he had plenty to say on the latest episode of his Up To Speed podcast on 30 June 2026. The DJ made it clear that his restraint was purely professional, and not out of fear, addressing Stilo with his moniker from earlier in his career.

"I must say, Chocolate, I'm not scared of you, my brother. "It's just that I have a lot to lose, you have absolutely nothing to lose, so that's the difference between Chocolate and me."

Stilo Magolide revealed that being disrespected by DJ Speedsta led to him confronting him in person. Images: stilomagolide, speedstabro

Source: Instagram

Speedsta didn't stop there. He went on to warn the rapper that "the Vaal is not happy," claiming he has "pitbulls" he could easily call to handle the situation but chose not to. Having recently threatened to sue a fellow artist, he strictly emphasized that if Stilo had escalated things physically, it would have ended in a courtroom.

"If you touch this face, my friend, I'll take you to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services. I won't fight with you, there's nothing to fight about."

On the flip side, Stilo Magolide slammed the narrative that he was simply acting out for the cameras. Speaking to TshisaLIVE on 1 July, the rapper and fashion enthusiast made it clear that, contrary to popular belief, he was not looking for clout. Instead, he was merely defending his honour.

Stilo, who recently went viral after questioning Cassper Nyovest's marriage, emphasized that basic human respect was at the core of his anger. He lamented that people in the industry have become increasingly comfortable with disrespecting others behind screens and spreading hate speech without facing real-world accountability.

Watch Stilo Magolide and DJ Speedsta's video below.

Social media reacts to DJ Speedsta and Stilo Magolide's fight

Online users shared their unfiltered thoughts on the men's viral altercation.

1st_Vince was not convinced:

"Two grown men fighting in English? It's sounding staged."

_plegit dragged DJ Speedsta:

"Speedsta is like that cool guy in high school who doesn't want to accept that he ain't cool anymore."

PikaMason said:

"Should’ve been on site not this talking too much. But Speedsta did well for not fighting, he’s got more to lose."

seanygsrevenge reacted:

"Yho, speedometer need to hop in the studio and drop a diss beat I personally wouldn't allow this energy

Inimba fans question Qhawe's scene

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Social media noted something particularly "off" about the actress' scene, saying it might have been altered.

Source: Briefly News