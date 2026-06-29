Inimba fans have serious questions after a clip from the show's latest episode surfaced on social media and ignited a fiery debate among viewers

It comes after an eagle-eyed fan noticed a curious detail during Qhawe's scene during a family meeting, claiming it was manipulated through AI

Taking notice of this, many viewers noted that the scene looked "weird" and pointed out the apparent disconnect in the actors' demeanour

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Viewers claim Qhawe's scene was not organic. Images: ayakha.ntunja, mzansimagic

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic’s hit drama series Inimba has found itself at the centre of a massive social media debate following its latest broadcast. Viewers are calling out the show's production team over a glaring editing issue during an extremely tense storyline.

The controversy stems from the episode that aired on 26 June 2026. In the episode, Yanga’s long-awaited matric dance night ends in complete disaster when a damaging leaked video of her goes viral online, instantly disrupting her special night.

As the scandal explodes and accusations rapidly fly through the township, the panicked Mabandla family frantically scrambles to defend her reputation, gathering to discuss whether the damaging leaked footage could actually be real or a fake created by AI.

During the family meeting, the character of Qhawe, played by actress Ayakha Ntunj, is seen speaking directly with the elders of her family, confidently explaining to them that the video was indeed AI-generated. However, X (formerly Twitter) user and content creator @sphaka_n quickly pointed out the ultimate irony of the scene.

According to the viewer, Ntunj, who also starred on Youngins, was not physically present in the room for the meeting to begin with, claiming she was edited into the frame during post-production.

"Immediately spotted that Qhawe was edited in. She wasn’t there for this conversation. She shot her lines on a different day. SHOUT OUT to the production. It’s well shot and edited," @sphaka_n posted.

'Inimba' viewers critiqued Qhawe's scene. Images: ayakha.ntunja/ Instagram, @Jabu_Macdonald

Source: UGC

The observation quickly gained traction as other fans jumped into the comment section to dissect the scene. Many pointed out that Qhawe's speech and body language seemed completely "off," noting that she looked as though she was delivering a corporate presentation rather than engaged in a distressed conversation with her family.

Furthermore, eagle-eyed viewers claimed that even the editing cuts and lighting in the scene were slightly different between the actors. While some praised the editing crew for trying to pull off the advanced trick, others argued that the visual disconnect was too obvious to ignore, leaving the scene feeling awkward and unnatural.

Watch a clip from the episode below.

Social media reacts to Inimba episode

Viewers of the show took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the episode.

_Thuba_K_ claimed:

"They didn't even use the same camera or camera settings."

Thule_Berry said:

"And shame this conversation was not flowing at all, but I thought it was meant to be ironic, given the conversation they’re having about deep fakes."

KKhumalo02 noted:

"That time, they were talking about the video being fake. The irony."

moo_maine wrote:

"This scene is definitely weird."

iam_vukosim pointed out:

"Oh, that's why she sounded like she was giving a prepared speech."

The Polygamist viewers triggered by emotional scene

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a scene from The Polygamist, which captured an emotional moment between a father and daughter.

The scene tugged at many viewers' heartstrings, many of whom were deeply triggered and recited how the scene reminded them of their past trauma.

Source: Briefly News