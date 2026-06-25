Tamia Mpisane's latest social media post caught the attention of her alleged estranged husband, Andile, after they were rumoured to be going through a rough patch

The couple's relationship has been at the centre of a massive social media storm, with divorce rumours circulating after Tamia updated her name on her online profiles

While many followers admired Tamia's radiance and flawless beauty, a number of critics did not hold back on their questions about the state of her marriage

Andile Mpisane liked Tamia's pictures weeks after the divorce rumours. Images: tamialouw_, andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile and Tamia Mpisane's marriage is once again a spicy topic of discussion after the mother of two shared a series of gorgeous photos of herself during an outing weeks after they were rumoured to be going through a divorce.

On 25 June 2026, the reality TV star shared a fabulous life update on her Instagram page, looking stunning in an all-black outfit comprising a leather trench coat, knee-high boots and a little black dress that put her thighs on full display.

Her post arrived amid the apparent tension in her household after it was rumoured that she and her DJ husband's marriage had hit the rocks.

While the couple has been married for nearly five years, with two children together, their union faced public scrutiny after it was revealed that Tamia had reverted to her maiden name, Louw, on social media and removed Mpisane from her Instagram handle.

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Despite the former Royal AM player not yet addressing the rumours, he could not resist liking his wife's latest photos, and his reaction to the post stood out like a sore thumb among the thousands of likes from Tamia's followers.

Tamia Mpisane's latest pictures earned a like from her alleged estranged husband, Andile. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Tamia, on the other hand, has kept her cards close to her chest when confronted with questions about the apparent divorce. Her responses to followers in the comment section have been sharp and unapologetically dismissive, making it clear she has no intention of feeding the gossip machine. She flatly told fans she doesn't understand what people are talking about, describing the online rumours as meaningless "noise" and outright calling people weird for obsessing over the state of her marriage.

"I still don’t get what the issue is, but it’s getting weird," she said, responding to one follower.

She has also cleared her Instagram page of any trace of her husband, while many of her photos are still intact on Andile's profile

As social media continues to dissect the pair's apparently collapsing marriage, every single move the couple makes is being treated like a clue, and followers are determined to piece together the truth about what is truly happening behind closed doors.

See Tamia Mpisane's post below.

Andile Mpisane liked Tamia's post on Instagram. Image: tamialouw_.

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Tamia Mpisane's post

Among the many followers who interrogated Tamia about her marriage, admirers also made it into the comment section, gushing over the reality TV star's flawless beauty. Read some of the comments below.

bongi_m_ gushed over Tamia Mpisane:

"TamTam, beautiful as always."

pholo_m reacted:

"Hey, hot mama!"

puleng_ramohotsi was stunned:

"Such a gorgeous woman."

kudacouldonlybeme reacted:

"The comments are crazy, this is what happens when you don’t dish out drama at your table, they try to source it out of thin air."

Emtee's rumoured girlfriend hard-launches relationship

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After the rapper and his estranged wife ended their marriage, he went public with his new romance with a fellow musician.

Source: Briefly News