Nondumiso Simelane, famously known as Babes Wodumo’s sister, has officially turned her back on the entertainment industry to answer a higher calling

After years of navigating the chaotic nightlife and managing major family controversies, Nondumiso revealed that she has found God and is dedicating her life to ministry

She has also introduced herself as a gospel singer and uses her singing talent to spread the word to her supporters and social media followers

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Babes Wodumo’s sister opened up about accepting her spiritual calling. Images: nonduhsimelane

Source: Instagram

For years, Nondumiso Simelane has been a formidable force behind the scenes of the South African music industry. As the fierce manager and sister to Gqom pioneer Babes Wodumo, Nondumiso lived her life under the strobe lights of the entertainment world, weathering intense public scrutiny and navigating scandals. However, in a shocking twist, she has officially traded the dance floor for the church pulpit.

The once-controversial media personality has openly announced her profound spiritual awakening, revealing that she has walked away from the nightlife scene to pursue a full-time path in religious ministry.

Speaking to DailySUN about her radical decision to answer her calling in 2025, Nondumiso reflected on how the fast-paced lifestyle of showbiz ultimately left her empty, prompting her to seek a deeper, more permanent peace.

"After I realised that I have a calling, I decided to pay attention to it. I've changed completely, and I'm certain God is happy with me."

Previously, Nondumiso was said to have a fiery temper, especially when asked about Babes Wodumo. Today, she says it's all in the past, revealing that she doesn't respond to being provoked anymore.

She highlighted that she comes from a strict family of church-goers, headed by her father, Bishop Welcome Simelane, who is a respected church figure and leader of the Mount Zion Faith Mission Church in Durban. She admitted that her past actions contradicted how she was raised.

"I come from a strict family; my parents are church leaders. My behaviour wasn't representing my background; it was a shame."

In 2024, she trended and was ultimately slammed on social media for allegedly driving under the influence. Later that year, calls mounted encouraging Babes to dump her sister as her manager, with fans noting her volatile past.

Today, her wild lifestyle and drama are a thing of the past, having answered a higher calling to preach the gospel. Nondumiso revealed that her attitude has changed completely, and it's all thanks to God's calling.

Nondumiso Simelane opened up about her spiritual calling, saying she has moved on from her messy past. Image: nonduhsimelane

Source: Instagram

Social media admires Nondumiso Simelane's music

Having launched her music career in 2020, Nondumiso went from releasing Gqom tracks to focusing entirely on gospel music. DailySUN reveals that she has an extensive gospel background, having sung as a backup vocalist for various artists, including Thinah Zungu and Nobathembu.

She uses her Instagram page to share videos of herself singing covers and sharing her talent with her followers, who can't get enough of her incredible talent.

mkarichter said:

"I love you and your voice."

xenani_ze was blown away:

"Sisi?? That voice."

thandeka_mthabela_ reacted:

"My sister, you have been keeping this from us this time? If you don't start singing in the coming year, I will have to make you."

sandilemkhizemkhize was moved:

"Oh, mama, your voice is so anointed."

Tyla shows love to Babes Wodumo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tyla's co-sign of Gqom star Babes Wodumo's performance.

The Water hitmaker shared a video of Babes doing what she does best on stage, with several fans hoping to see them collaborate.

Source: Briefly News