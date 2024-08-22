Netizens on social media have something to say to Gqom star Babes Wodumo regarding her management

Many online users and fans suggested that Wodumo get a new manager and dump her sister if she wanted to revive her career

Responding to the suggestions, Babes Wodumo's manager, Nondumiso Simelane, said those were their opinion she would continue being by her sister's side

Fans want Babes Wodumo to dump her sister, Nonduh. Image: @nonduhsimelane/babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Once again, the Simelane sisters, Babes Wodumo and Nondumiso, have trended on social media after netizens offered constructive criticism for both of them.

Netizens advise Babes Wodumo to get new manager, dump her sister

The two sisters have been together through thick and thin, but the energetic dancer and performer's fans seem to want something fresh and new from the reality TV star.

According to Daily Sun, the Wololo hitmaker was advised to dump her sister as her manager if she wanted to return to the music scene. This was after the famous music promoter in Durban, Dogg DBN, shared a post on his Facebook page asking netizens what Wodumo should do or change to revive her music career.

Many responses to the post were for the star to dump her sister and get a new management team to come up with fresh ideas to keep her in the game longer.

One fan said:

"Isistera (her sister) needs to be professional first. Having your sister/relative/partner as a manager doesn't normally work out. She has had many setbacks lately due to this and she needs to understand that too. She needs a good PR team."

Responding to calls of her being dumped and removed from being Babes' manager, Nondumiso told the publication that she would stick by her sister's side as there is nothing she wouldn't do for her.

She said:

"Babes is my sister and I can do anything for her. If they think that there's a better manager for her, it's their opinion."

Babes Wodumo shows off son's dance moves

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's son, Sponge's adorable dance moves that had netizens in their feelings:

ayanda_amangubo said:

"Sponge is his parents' child, shame. Born with rhythm!"

The young boy couldn't resist the Gqom sounds, and his mama caught him dancing how his late dad used to back in his prime

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News