Babes Wodumo's sister Nondumiso trended on social media recently after a video of looking drunk went viral

In the video that was posted on social media, Nondu came into the studio highly intoxicated

Many netizens shared that the star's sister loved alcohol and commented on how drunk she was

Babes Wodumo's sister Nondumiso Simelane trends after a clip of her drunk went viral. Image: @babewodumo, @nonduhsimelane

Source: Instagram

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo found herself trending once again after a concerning video of her sister went viral on social media.

Babes' sister Nondu drunk video trends on X

Social media has been buzzing after a video of Babes Wodumo's older sister Nondumiso Simelane drunk trended on social media. This was after Babes vented out about two-faced people ahead of her late husband Mampintsha's death anniversary.

A Twitter @Zikamnyamane user posted the video of Babes jamming to an amapiano song in the studio when her sister Nondu walked in looking drunk and dressed inappropriately.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Nondumiso's video

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nondumiso looking highly intoxicated. See some of the responses below:

@ThembzMpapele said:

"The lady at the end of the video and then; kwenzekalani lana."

@Ngubenil wrote:

"Babes takes no one else’s nonsense, I like what she did there kugirl wamabele."

@TheeAzanian shared:

"Waze wadakwa usisi. Anywho, I love Babes."

@Ndoniyamanzi_b reacted:

"Oh no her sister is so drunk."

@NandiXhamela responded:

"Haii, Nondu loves alcohol."

@Coconutro replied:

"This video should never have been posted or at least edited to cut of the last part."

@MzangwaVuyo commented:

"Jeeeeeesus isdakwa Lesa."

@Tammy_thee_Godd said:

"Her sister is drunk."

@JoblessWarra mentioned:

"There's a lot going on there."

Babes Wodumo shows off son's dance moves

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's son, Sponge's adorable dance moves that had netizens in their feelings:

ayanda_amangubo said:

"Sponge is his parents' child, shame. Born with rhythm!"

The young boy couldn't resist the Gqom sounds, and his mama caught him dancing how his late dad used to back in his prime.

Source: Briefly News