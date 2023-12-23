Babes Wodumo vented about pretentious people in her life before the anniversary of Mampintsha's passing

The singer said she finds solace in her faith and believes that God is revealing the truth about those with hidden agendas

Ahead of the sad anniversary, Babes' followers are showering her with love, encouragement, and comforting messages

Babes Wodumo asked for support on the anniversary of Mampintsha's death. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo took to Instagram to share her unfiltered emotions as she prepares to mark the anniversary of Mampintsha's passing on December 24.

Babes Wodumo releases frustration

In a candid Instagram post, the Wololo hitmaker expressed her frustration with pretentious people.

She emphasised that luckily her God is fighting for her and uncovering the truth about those with ulterior motives.

Babes asks her followers for support

As the emotional day approaches, Babes has called upon her fans for support, urging them to wrap her in love on Christmas Eve.

Instagram users answer Babes' call

The response was immediate, with an outpouring of comforting and encouraging messages flooding her comments section. The singer's followers stand united in providing solace and empathy during this challenging time.

@palesatsoeute said:

"I thought of you just izolo that it won't be an easy day. Keep faith my Love. God loves you."

@zulubarb mentioned:

"He loved you, he still loves you. I wish I could find love like yours."

@thamzaa stated:

"Love and light babe."

@mdhlalifa' posted:

"Be strong madam."

@blaquerose_scarlette wrote:

"❤️Xola Big️Sis we’re here for you. Never mind everyone’s opinions and mindsets."

@batsilemafojane commented:

"May the good Lord be with you and heal your pain."

@lsclark90 added:

"So sorry girl. Only God knows why but in him we trust. It's his will. Thinking of you.❤️"

Babes Wodumo shares disturbing message

In another article, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo is trending on social media after she posted a disturbing message on her Instagram page.

The singer revealed that she wants to die and fans are growing concerned for her well-being. In 2022, Babes lost her husband, Mampintsha, after he suffered a stroke.

