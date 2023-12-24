A gogo's tearful reaction to her granddaughter in a wedding dress is making waves on TikTok

The grandma, filled with pride, was left speechless seeing her granddaughter's beautiful gown

Mzansi people are flooding the comments section, expressing that the elderly lady's tears of joy are a blessing

A bride and her grandmother's emotional exchange went TikTok viral. Image: @thoko9954

Get ready to feel all the feels because a gogo's tearful reaction to her granddaughter's wedding dress is breaking the internet.

The touching moment was captured and shared on TikTok by @thoko9954. It's the kind of wholesome content that makes you believe in love and family all over again.

Beautiful makoti brings gogo to tears

The gogo couldn't hold back the waterworks when she laid eyes on her granddaughter rocking her beautiful wedding dress. The pride in her eyes is enough to melt even the toughest hearts.

And guess what? The bride was equally in tears, seeing her gogo's reaction.

Video of gogo goes viral

This magical moment was posted just three days ago, and already it's gone viral with a whopping 733,000 views.

TikTok users moved by gogo's tears

The comments section is flooded with viewers sharing their love for this heartwarming clip. They're saying the gogo's tears of joy are a blessing, and they're predicting nothing but good vibes and happiness for the newly hitched couple.

@nkosingiphilemagu mentioned:

"Wow thatha izibusiso zakho my sister. God bless you, my sister. "

@rabsreloaded asked:

@Jaine.Masuku posted:

"Those tears sisi are floods of blessings mntakagogo."

@mpho11_o'humble wrote:

"Ah! Gogo's wish came true, and the bride is so stunning. All the best guys."

@Metse stated:

"This is beautiful you can tell she has been praying to see this whilst she’s still breathing beautiful. "

@Letta commented

"Congratulations to you and Tumi. Tears of joy from granny."

@QueenJay suggested:

"Let's make our parents happy guys this is so emotional."

@Kuli_Maluleke added:

"The marriage is blessed!"

