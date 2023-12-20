A heartwarming TikTok video features a young woman and her grandmother showcasing their impressive dance moves to a catchy song

Mzansi netizens shower the dancing duo with love and praise, with some expressing their desire to learn gogo's moves for the December festivities

The video sparks a call for cherishing grandparents, with a viewer urging the young woman to embrace her grandmother and express her love

A gogo and her grandchild won hearts and praise on TikTok for their lit moves. Image: @mantlesandmom

Source: TikTok

A young woman warmed hearts on TikTok after sharing a video of herself and her gogo having an impromptu dance session.

Granddaughter and gogo go viral

The entertaining clip shared by @mantlesandmom shows the grandmother and the young woman demonstrating some fancy footwork and lit moves to the song Asambe by local artist Ggoldie, which boasts infectious beats and captivating lyrics.

While the lady might be doing the most with her high-energy moves, gogo's controlled version is just as vibey and fun to watch.

Watch the dance video below:

Mzansi shows the dancing duo love

There are few things that compare to a gogo's warm love and the special bond she shares with her grandchildren.

Judging by the comments section, netizens loved the gogo and granddaughter's performance as they showed the two love. One person even said they'd be taking notes from gogo and practicing her moves for this December.

ziphour0 responded:

"Your mom's energy

Ndumi replied:

"Not me practicing gogo's new dance."

Mlondi commented:

"Washa khuphuka magriza."

tshegofatso_ said:

"I need gogzini’s dance moves for this December ."

. said:

"Chomii your dance partner is doing the most sana ."

Tulentia responded:

"I love this so much."

Lebohang replied:

"Please hug you grandmother tight fo me and tell her you love her ."

Gogo trolls young woman's dance

In another story, Briefly News reported that dance videos where the person trying to groove gets trolled are the best!

One young lady recorded her gogo, and Mzansi was there for her innocence. The elderly deserve more credit than they get.

Moments like this might have been inconvenient at the time but will be cherished for a lifetime, especially when that person is no longer.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News