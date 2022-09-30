A beautiful woman showed people how to bust impressive footwork moves in an impressive TikTok clip

TikTok user @b__b__e__l__l__a is a talented dancer, and her wow footwork clip got her over 824k views

People just wanted to be her when they watched the clip, so they asked the good sis for some dance tips

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dancing is a talent a lot of people wish they had. Seeing one gorgeous honey busting impressive footwork had many begging for her to teach them how she does it.

The woman impressed people with her fancy footwork in the TikTok clip. Image: TikTok

Source: UGC

Dance challenge clips have made it clear that people love to dance and enjoy watching other people dance.

TikTok user @b__b__e__l__l__a is a talented dancer who shared a clip that got her over 824k views. There is no denying that she makes this insane dance routine look simple, and that is a skill on its own.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People cry out to the saucy dance for lessons

Seeing those slick moves had a lot of people begging the dancer to teach them how she does it. It looks so easy, but peeps know it is a next-level kind of skill.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Anita Wodu said:

‘Please tutorial ”

@fortunate_rosary said:

“That was smooth tho✌️❤️”

@seedly friendly said:

“You so clean wit it too”

@Chrisos said:

“That's why I love you”

Dance in front of your boyfriend’s car challenge has SA women sweating: “The pressure is getting worse”

In other news, Briefly News reported that some proud girlfriends hopped on the dance in front of your boyfriend’s car challenge to show off their men’s lush whips. Some women are hooked!

Social media challenges have people doing all sorts of wired and wonderful things. This new one can create a little jealousy, and even some competition, and people are here for it.

TikTok user @darklightmologadi0 shared a clip showing three women doing the dance in front of your boyfriend’s car challenge, claiming they are “cuffed.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News