In a viral video, South African siblings pull off the classic "broken TV" prank on their strict mom

The video shows Mom's epic rant, blaming the kids for the messy house and the "broken" TV

The comment section was a crackle with laughter and banter, praising the kids' prank and mom's hilarious reactions

A TikTok video shows a mom irritated with her kids after they 'broke' her TV. Image: @sbusiso6805

In the battleground of sibling mischief, few things hold the comedic potential of a well-executed prank on Mom. But things can get deliciously dramatic when it comes to South African moms, known for their no-nonsense approach and a side-eye that could level mountains.

Broken TV prank gone wrong

A video shows a TV screen displaying a jarring image of shattered glass and the irritated mom shouting and reprimanding her children for being lazy and careless after they had called her to the lounge.

The mother is seen shouting at the one daughter being busy with her books instead of helping with cleaning the house.

She also shouts at her other daughter and her son for breaking the TV. The man tries to explain about the TV, to which the annoyed mother says they got what they deserved for breaking it. The siblings end up laughing to which the mother shouts at them for laughing.

SA amused by family drama

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but react with laughter and banter to the mother's reaction and her kids' antics.

Mpilo replied:

"I'm 100% sure unosipho ilast born uyathandwa."

khayonephakathi commented:

"Nizobeka iy'bunu zenu la phezu kwamasofa"."

user5510909739572 said:

"Wonke umuntu uthethisiwe la, mara uyi one obulale iTV ."

Fifi_23 replied:

"'Bayahleka'"."

Phophonki commented:

"Not him saying ,"Kodwa iTV" I mean ngikubizela TV mama hayii okunye hau."

Simza responded:

"'Isifundiswa esikhulu'."

Gogo left in tears after seeing broken TV

Briefly News previously reported that a gogo from the North West experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as her family executed a TV prank that left her in tears.

The video was shared by TikTok user @the.mealz and captured the reaction of her gogo as her family playfully staged a broken TV scenario.

In the clip, the lady can be seen visibly upset as she is called to see that the television set has a massive crack. Social media users expressed their heartfelt reactions, praising the family's love and the gogo's cute response to the funny prank. The clip has over 706K views, thousands of comments and shares.

Source: Briefly News