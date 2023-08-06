A romantic gent swept his bride off her feet when he performed a beautiful song for her on their special day

The man expressed his love and adoration for his wife in a song that stole her heart and those of the crowd too

Netizens remarked that if they were in the same shoes they would have cried litres of tears for weeks

A man performed a moving tribute to his new wife at their wedding. Image: @joyproductionphotography

Source: TikTok

A South African man serenaded his beautiful wife on their wedding day with the voice of an angel.

The man belted out lyrics from his own heart that made his wife blush and the audience whistle and cheer in excitement.

Man sings beautifully at his own wedding

The video was posted by a photography company, @joyproductionphotography, on their TikTok account. The video was enjoyed by 340K people and 36.5K people flocked to like the video.

One of the most romantic things to do for your bae is to sing a song, and this man took it a step further by singing a song at their wedding.

The man held his wife's ring in his hands while he belted out the smooth and romantic tune. His wife blushed so much that she couldn't even look him directly in the eye. The man promised to love her and protect her and be by her side in his song, essentially singing his Vows to her while she looked radiantly beautiful in her white wedding gown.

From time to time she'd look up to her husband, hear him sing, and then smile and look downwards again while a bridesmaid held her veil apart. Towards the end of the song the gorgeous bride could not help but cry tears of joy.

Watch the video here:

South African women would have cried at this gesture

Netizens were charmed by the man's romantic side and remarked at what they thought of the video.

MntwanaWenkosi said:

"I would have cried buckets right on the spot while looking at him dead in the eyes."

Nozipho remarked:

"She cannot believe that such a cute man belongs to her."

Sithandazile Moyo pointed out:

"If this were the case for me, I would have had need for a bed to be close enough because a kiss wouldn't be enough!"

Maphindi added:

"I would have cried so much. A man must sing."

Nomasonto Skosana exclaimed:

"I would cry 40 nights and 40 days."

Source: Briefly News