A video of a wedding in South Africa was TikTok viral when people noticed what attendees got fed

In the video, waiters were holding KFC paper bags and people were amused by how the guests received the food

People were in tears as they discussed the food choice for the special event, and many commented with jokes

Guests at a wedding were in for a surprise when it was time to eat. In a TikTok video, KFC was the order of the day for one wedding venue.

Wedding guests got KFC to eat, and the TikTok was amusing to many viewers. Image: @decorandmore4

Source: TikTok

Online users had a lot to say after seeing what the organisers chose to feed the guests. The video was hilarious and got 17,000 likes.

KFC as Wedding food gets 700k views on TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @decorandmore4, the latest can be seen walking through the venue and giving guests fast food by giving them KFC chicken. Watch the video below:

Online users did not expect KFC as wedding food

People love to see the inner workings of weddings. The food at this one called people's attention, and people had criticism. Read what they had to say:

Storm7 wrote:

"I would be like ummm is churches chicken coming?? I’ll wait for that thanks."

kashweka added:

"They should have at least put the chicken in chafing dishes "

Nark admitted:

"I’m not mad at it "

William Kimera argued:

"No this is wrong! Don’t serve KFC at a wedding! Gimme luwombo."

Kell

"Crazy."

"My guy is sweating": Man wolfs down meal after dancing, Mzansi has jokes

Briefly News previously reported that one man caused a commotion on Twitter with two videos. The guy was dancing at a wedding and needed food at the end of a hectic dance routine.

When the man got his food, he made it evident that he was hungry. The video of him eating circulated on Twitter, and people made fun of him.

In a Twitter video posted by @kulanicool, one man can be seen eating with a lot of enthusiasm. The video started with the young man dancing his heart out and demanding food. Part two of the video shows the dancer wolfing down his plate.

