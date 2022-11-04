A couple used the power of technology to solve their inability to travel down to Nigeria for their event, so the traditional ceremony held online

In another report, a bride cried for joy when her brother, who she had not seen for the past seven years, came to her wedding unannounced

Another couple got people talking about them as they used a motorcycle as their means of transport to their wedding venue

Wedding ceremonies are some of the best highlights of many people's lives, especially those who have been hoping to get life partners someday.

In a video that trended a few days, what was to be a wedding event became a reunion moment for a bride who got very emotional at the sight of her brother.

A groom and his bride used a bike to get to their wedding venue. Photo source: TikTok/ @sassy_revelin, @joyous_alaga, @mujunimedardmujuni242

Briefly News will be highlighting moments that made three wedding events memorable for couples and guests.

1. Abroad-based brother shows up

A Nigerian lady, @sassy_revelin, was in the middle of her white wedding ceremony when her brother, who has been abroad for seven years, turned up.

She never expected that the brother would come to the event. When she saw him, she screamed and left her husband-to-be standing.

It was such an emotional reunion for both of them as they were locked in a tight embrace, showing how much they had missed each other's presence.

2. Wedding via video streaming

A groom and bride could not come to Nigeria for their traditional wedding ceremony due to an undisclosed reason.

Leveraging the power of technology, they decided to go ahead with their plans to marry and still include their family members and friends.

Those in Nigeria gathered in a hall in their best clothes while the couple dressed up and held a single online wedding event.

3. Bride and groom on okada

A trending video showing a groom and his bride riding a motorcycle (okada) with a person that looks like the chief bridesmaid stirred reactions on TikTok.

Looking at the video, it seemed the lovers were on the way to their wedding ceremony, and the bike was the transportation means they could afford. People saw their move as a show of true love.

Relationships over ceremonies

Organising a beautiful wedding does not guarantee a lasting relationship. If it is so, cases of divorce after grand marriage ceremonies will not happen. Investing in one's relationship and what comes after feeding guests and renting halls should be a priority.

