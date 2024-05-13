CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend now: A look at the NFL star's love life

CeeDee Lamb is a household name in the National Football League. As an American football wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, he has received several accolades since he began his career. An issue that led to his relationship becoming a topic of discussion online has seen most fans ask who CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend is and what she does.

CeeDee Lamb at a GQ Sports Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Tasos Katopodis, Cooper Neill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

CeeDee Lamb has achieved a significant feat in his sports career. He reportedly broke Michael Irvin's club records from 1995 and won the franchise's fifth Super Bowl title. His career stats include 1,749 yards, second to four-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill. But an incident between him and his erstwhile girlfriend during a familial hangout caused an uproar online. Here is all to know.

CeeDee Lamb's profile summary

Full name Cedarian DeLeon "CeeDee" Lamb Nickname CeeDee Gender Male Date of birth 8 April 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Opelousas, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'2" (188 cm) Weight 91 kg (200 lbs) Shoe size 12 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Leta Ramirez Father Cliff Lamb Marital status Single Ex-girlfriend Crymson Rose School John and Randolph Foster High School College/University University of Oklahoma Profession National Football League player Position Wide receiver Current club Dallas Cowboys Net worth $12 million Social media accounts Instagram, X

Who is CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend now?

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver lives a single life and focuses on improving his career in the sport. But that does not mean he has not dated anyone in the past. He reportedly had a girlfriend before being drafted into the NFL.

Who is CeeDee Lamb's ex-girlfriend?

CeeDee's ex is Crymson Rose. They attended Atlanta University and were also passionate about sports. Crymson was more involved in basketball and content creation, however.

Fast facts on CeeDee Lamb. Photo: Cooper Neill on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

She had reportedly been a fan of the wide receiver since his collegiate playing days. She was by his side when he was picked 17th overall in the 2020 draft.

Who is Crymson Rose?

Crymson Rose was born on 30 March 1999 and is known as a model, content creator, and athlete. Michael Rose and Lori Love gave birth to her and raised her in Oklahoma alongside her brother Damon.

Her passion for sports can be associated with her father, Michael, who played American football for the Oklahoma Sooners at the University of Oklahoma. Though he passed away on 1 November 2005 in a motorcycle accident when Crymson was six, her sporting passions continued.

She excelled at basketball as a high schooler at Norman North High School before furthering this passion at the University of Oklahoma.

What is the CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend draft story?

In a video that surfaced online, the lovebirds got into what looked like a bit of scruff during an event with the man's family in attendance. The footage showed the wide receiver snatching his phone back from Crymson seconds after the latter had taken it from him.

CeeDee Lamb's ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Photo: @crymsonrose on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The video caused an uproar among Dallas Cowboys fans, with some suggesting via social media platforms that the relationship could be toxic and that CeeDee was right to have reacted that way.

The former couple, however, took a different approach to the story. CeeDee asked everyone to comment on the situation and gave the hate vibe to his ex-girlfriend to chill out because, according to him, "it wasn't like that."

Crymson's version of the situation was that she was trying to be a supportive girlfriend. According to her, she was trying to help CeeDee answer a call from his agent that came in on his second phone since he was already talking to some of the Dallas Cowboys teammates on another phone.

Are Crymson Rose and CeeDee Lamb still together?

The former lovers have not been seen together for a while. Because of this, most fans believe that CeeDee Lamb and Crymson Rose's break up must have happened privately. But each has continued in their careers and is doing well for themselves.

Who is Crymson Rose dating now?

She is reportedly with Antonio, an MMA fighter. In a post she shared on her Instagram page on 13 October 2022, the lovebirds wore cowboy hats, and Antonio planted kisses on Crymson's lips amid the series of pictures she shared. She captioned the pictures with these words:

Happy birthday to my sweetest love. It’s easy to find gratitude in this life with you. With God’s will I’ll be celebrating this day forevaaa.

Is CeeDee Lamb married?

No one is known as CeeDee Lamb's wife yet. The Dallas Cowboys player focuses on his career goals and often shares pictures of himself on his social media pages.

How many kids does CeeDee Lamb have?

CeeDee Lamb does not have children as of May 2024. This could be due to the focus on his career.

CeeDee Lamb during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Since CeeDee stepped into the limelight, curiosity about his private life and career has increased. Below are some questions from researchers and the best answers:

Who is CeeDee Lamb dating? He is not known to be dating anyone at the moment.

Is CeeDee Lamb single? He is currently single.

Is CeeDee Lamb's gf still together with him? He is no longer seen in the company of Crymson Rose.

Does CeeDee Lamb have a kid? He is yet to be a father and, as such, has no children.

Who is CeeDee Lamb's mother? Leta Ramirez gave birth to the athlete.

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend, Crymson Rose, before they parted ways, has been a social media topic since the incident that saw her get bodied by her boyfriend. Although the incident happened some years ago, it has been insinuated that this was the main cause of their breakup. The former lovers have consistently said that the incident was blown out of proportion.

Source: Briefly News