A man surprised his beautiful partner with a proposal at a top-class restaurant as he came back from work

The woman was adorned in a fabulous dress that showed off her figure, and the man put a shining rock on her finger

The nation was in love with his gesture and complimented him on his demeanour and humility, wishing the couple many years of happiness

A man proposed to his beautiful girlfriend in a stunning restaurant. Image: @amandalangamkhize

Source: TikTok

A Fidelity security guard proposed to his beautiful bae at a stunning restaurant, and his proposal left Mzansi in tears.

The man went on his knees while still in uniform and gave the woman a stunning ring that glimmered along with her dazzling smile.

Security man proposes to his girlfriend, leaves her teary

The woman from Durban posted her video on TikTok, reaching almost 200K views. In the video, @amandalangamkhize is dressed in a fabulous figure-hugging red dress while sipping red wine. Her bae then appears behind her and proposes to her. He goes down on one knee and puts the beautiful ring on her finger while asking her to be his wife. The man's lovely gesture shows how in love he is with his partner, and he chose a fantastic venue to propose to his girlfriend, who is now his fiancé.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi appreciates man's humility when he proposed

South Africans applauded the man's humility as he proposed to his beau.

Khulekani Ncapai said:

"That man looks so humble. Congratulations, babe."

Nonorh kaDingiswayo praised her.

"You deserve all the beautiful things in life, my love."

Palesa Palesa added:

"It's how he looks at her and everything."

Ndi added:

"He looks so genuine."

Glamorous Lucky commented:

"May the Almighty give you strength toove until you grow old with him."

Source: Briefly News