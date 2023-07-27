A woman was the talk of the town after she jokingly purchased four tyres for her boyfriend and shared it with TikTok

However, the tyres were not a fit for a real car as they were minuscule tyres

Mzansi women gave her a hearty round of applause and cheered for her hilarious and cheeky gift

Other women hailed a woman a queen for buying her man fake tyres. Image: @nanilequeenchuene

Source: TikTok

South African women were in stitches after a Pedi beauty happily announced that she bought her man tires.

The woman trolled the love men have for tires by showing that she bought her man toy tires and saying that she is spoiling indoda.

Woman buys her man fake tyres in a prank video on TikTok

The woman's tongue-in-cheek antics went viral as the video reached 1 million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@nanilequeenchuene posted her prank on TikTok that she bought her man some tires. The video starts with a close-up of the tires, and as she zooms out, she reveals that these are minuscule tyres that might look better on a toy car than a real car.

According to GDL Auto, men love cars because they see them as extensions of themselves. Their self-esteem is said to be boosted when they own their first car, associated with growing up and being independent.

Watch the video here:

Women stan gorgeous TikTokker's gift for her man

South African women had a ball in the comment section and trolled men and how they, too, would buy their boyfriends such a gift.

Lozikeyi Teedo said:

"Ladies, we have found our president."

Nthabiseng Phelane added:

"He should wife you up because what you did here is big."

Melokuhle Vilakazi wanted to know where she got them.

"Where did you get them, sis? I'm also gonna buy these for him."

Phathumzi Ntsika Ndlovu laughed.

"This gender doesn't take us seriously."

Lisa was entertained.

"He wants four tyres, and you bought him four tyres. He must never complain."

Man always buys his girlfriend sneakers, netizen question partner

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man bought his girlfriend shoes every month since they started dating.

The man's latest pair, which he bought for his bae, had Twitter questioning whether the woman would do the same for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News