A lady has sent social media into a frenzy after she gifted her boyfriend a brand new Range Rover car

In a video making the rounds, she blindfolded him and led him to the place the new whip was parked

Despite the lovely surprise, netizens noted how he failed to appreciate his girlfriend with a thank you or even a hug

A video of a lady gifting her boyfriend a new Range Rover car has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The clip which was shared by the lady on her TikTok handle showed how she led the man who had an arm sling to where the surprise whip was kept.

She surprised her boyfriend with a new car gift. Photo Credit: TikTok/@reigndolll

Source: UGC

Upon taking off his blindfold, she announced that the car was his.

She made to hand him the car key, but the stunned man was taken aback and went in the opposite direction.

In another scene, they are seen seated in the car while the man still has a surprise look on his face.

The lady wondered why he didn't seem shocked by her gift or if he thinks she couldn't get him a car.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Amaechi Okolie

"If you like buy a big houses he still gonna leave you and take what you got for him."

teamobee

"When I used to work for a car finance company so many young girls would do this for their man. It never ends well."

gracetoobold4

"Only my husband could receive that and there’s just a 50% chance."

nk-west

"He probably bought it because in this united kingdom no woman under the age of 25 will buy their man a car."

Barbrachad said:

"Not most of y’all saying it’s a prank like she can’t actually do it if she can.. I really want to do this for the man I love someday."

