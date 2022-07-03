YouTuber Marko Terzo created a 'couch car' after doing the ultimate 'do it yourself job of strapping electric skateboards to the underside

After realising that he had no way to steer the skateboards while sitting on the couch and moving around he opted for an electric scooter

Terzo's video went viral as he pranks unsuspecting people in his area, he visits the drive-thru and then tries to sell the couch to a car dealership

Mark Terzo, the Youtuber, who loves building and making cool things decided to convert an old couch into an electric 'car'.

Marko Terzo strapped an electric scooter to an old couch and 'drove' around fooling people. Image: Youtube

Source: UGC

The viral video shows the entire building process from start to finish. The Youtuber has over five million followers and first decided to fit two electric skateboards underneath the couch, but then ran into trouble as he couldn't steer the couch.

According to Supercarblondie, Terzo added his scooter to the couch and hid the steering mechanism with a pillow. The top speed of the electric power is 120km/h.

The rest is history and the young man was on his way to pranking people in his area, including a drive-thru worker and car dealership salesman.

Watch the clip below:

Brilliant Lebanese man transforms petrol-powered car into electric vehicle power

Briefly News reported on a brilliant man called Ahmad al-Safadi who converted his old small petrol-powered car to run on sunshine in response to Lebanon's reduction in fuel subsidies for its citizens.

The 31-year-old Lebanese fitted motorcycle batteries to the car as well as a solar panel to supplement power when the batteries run low on charge. It means Al-Safadi is able to charge the car while he drivers.

In the event of driving longer distances, Al-Safadi can replace the motorcycle batteries with larger ones to increase the electric range. At the moment larger batteries aren't necessary for the repairman because the car is only driven for short distances in the city of Sidon.

Source: Briefly News