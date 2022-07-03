The wife of an old man secretly organised for his first car, a 1926 Dodge Brothers Touring, to be restored to working condition

The grandfather's family then surprised him and filmed the beautiful moment and his reaction is simply priceless

The old car is valued at around $22 500 or R370 000 and it's safe to say Rick's family will hold onto the car after he passed away in April 2022

A wife gave her late husband a beautiful surprise when she asked the car restoration company Fat Fender Garage to get his first car from 1926 in running order.

Rick drives the first car he ever owned, a 1926 Dodge Brothers Touring, after it was restored to working condition. Image: Youtube

Source: UGC

According to classic car site Mecum.com Rick's car, a Dodge Brothers Touring, is powered by a 212 engine and produces just 26kW. It's valued at around $22 500 or R370 000.

The car hasn't been in driving condition for 62 years and the job was a lot harder than the company expected, according to Fat Fender Garage.

Watch the incredible video below uploaded onto Fat Fender Garage's YouTube channel:

Sadly Rick is no longer able to enjoy his first car, Fat Fender Garage says:

"For everyone asking, Rick, unfortunately, passed away recently. He and his family will always remember the joy he felt driving his first car for the last time, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you to everyone for the good wishes and for letting us share this touching moment with you all. Rest In Peace, Rick."

