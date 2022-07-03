The world's richest man, Elon Musk, bought a McLaren F1 hypercar for $1 million in 1999 after selling his software company and didn't insure it

One year later on his way to a meeting with investor Peter Thiel the two were involved in a huge crash after the South African-born tech mogul lost control of the car

The McLaren F1 was at one time the world's fastest production car thanks to a BMW-sourced V12 engine with 461kW and a top speed of 386km/h

A video of the world's richest man, Elon Musk, admitting that he didn't insure his McLaren F1 hypercar is fascinating to watch.

Elon Musk didn't insure a McLaren F1 hypercar he crashed a year after purchasing it for $1 million. Image: Netcarshow / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

According to Forbes, the South African-born entrepreneur has a net worth of $219 billion and is the owner of several tech companies such as SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company.

However back in 1999 Musk had pocketed $22 million for selling a software company and splurged on purchasing a rare McLaren F1 for $1 million, according to The Drive.

Here's a CNN video of Musk taking delivery of his silver McLaren F1 in 1999:

The McLaren F1 was at one time the world's fastest production car thanks to a BMW-sourced V12 engine with 461kW and a top speed of 386km/h, according to McLaren Automotive.

In a fascinating interview on PandoDaily, Musk confirms he did not insure the car and that he attempted to show it off to co-driver Peter Thiel who is one of the world's most influential investors.

The windscreen, suspension and bodywork were damaged in the high-speed crash, thankfully Musk and Thiel emerged unscathed from the incident.

Watch the interview below:

