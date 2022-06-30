Mercedes-Benz showcases the efficiency of its electric concept car, the 'Vision EQXX', with a trip from Stuttgart, Germany to Silverstone in the United Kingdom

The sleek concept car cuts through the air which helps its efficiency thanks to its aerodynamics and lightweight design

The full trip was 1 202km and thanks to the concept's 100 kWh capacity it managed to eke out the range on one charge

Mercedes-Benz is intent on showing the world how efficient its slippery 'Vision EQXX' electric concept car is, and a recent 1 200km trip on a single charge broke its previous record.

The Mercedes-Benz 'Vision EQXX' lasted for over 1 200km from a single battery charge. Image: Mercedes-Benz Media

The trip began in Stuttgart, Germany and ended in Silverstone, England for a grand total of 1 202km, according to Mercedes-Benz.

There are a few factors that helped the concept use just 8.3kWh per 100km, such as its aerodynamic design and use of lightweight materials. It features the same 100 kWh capacity battery as Mercedes' current electric flagship EQS model but weighs significantly less, according to DesignTaxi.

The 'Vision EQXX' finished off its trip at Silverstone by doing a couple of laps with Formula E and F1 test driver Nyck de Vries behind the wheel.

The Dutchman took the car up to its maximum speed limit of 140km/h at this weekend's F1 race venue. The 27-year-old completed 11 laps and used the last of the charge on the pit lane.

