Less than a month after being unveiled to the world, the Mercedes AMG One hypercar made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Mercedes was first shown in concept form in 2017 and is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and supplemented by electric motors

Only 275 models were produced with the value set at around R30 million and they've all been sold

Visitors to the Goodwood Festival of Speed got a glimpse of the Mercedes-AMG One for the first time as the hypercar made its dynamic world debut.

The Mercedes AMG One made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Image: Mercedes Media

Mercedes-Benz test driver Esteban Gutierrez drove the beast up the hill and then paused to show off its aero dynamic. The crowd witnessed the AMG One's rear wing being deployed and the flaps over the four wheels, AutoBlog reports.

The F1-derived engine revs to 11 000r/min and propels the hypercar to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds, reports Goodwood.com. Admittedly, it's great to hear the shrill of a F1 engine go up the 1.9km-long hill and it'll definitely be a favourite over the weekend.

Watch the clip below:

The 2023 Mercedes AMG One hypercar with over 780kW will finally go into production and cost over R30 million

Earlier in June, Briefly News reported that the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar had been unveiled with the car using an F1-powered 1,6-litre turbo engine and electric motors for 782kW.

The German carmaker announced it would produce just 275 at a price of $2 million or over R30 million. Each unit has been bought. The performance hybrid produces a total output of 782 kW from one combustion engine and four electric motors, with a top speed capped at 352 km/h.

The extremely complex development was carried out in close cooperation with the Formula 1 experts at Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrains in Brixworth. This ranges from the carbon-fibre monocoque and carbon-fibre body to the load-bearing engine/transmission unit, active aerodynamics and the push-rod suspension. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels by means of a seven-speed manual transmission completely newly developed for the Mercedes-AMG One.

Source: Briefly News