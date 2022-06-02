The world debut of the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar has taken place with the car using an F1-powered 1,6-litre turbo engine and electric motors for 782kW

The German carmaker announced it would produce just 275 at a price of $2 million or over R30 million. Each unit has been bought.

To mark the 55th anniversary of the performance and sports car brand, the production version of the Mercedes-AMG One is celebrating its world premiere.

The two-seater super sports car brings the world's most modern and efficient Formula 1 hybrid drive technology from the race track to the road for the first time.

The Mercedes AMG ONE hypercar with over 780kW will finally go into production and cost over R30 million

The performance hybrid produces a total output of 782 kW from one combustion engine and four electric motors, with a top speed capped at 352 km/h, according to Newspress.

The extremely complex development was carried out in close cooperation with the Formula 1 experts at Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrains in Brixworth.

The Mercedes-AMG One will also officially be seen in action for the first time in the UK, as part of the Festival of Speed at Goodwood (23 to 26 June 2022).

The unique hypercar inspires not only with its E PERFORMANCE Formula 1 hybrid drive, but also with further motorsport technology. This ranges from the carbon-fibre monocoque and carbon-fibre body to the load-bearing engine/transmission unit, active aerodynamics and the push-rod suspension.

Power is transmitted to the rear wheels by means of a seven-speed manual transmission completely newly developed for the Mercedes-AMG One. The lightweight transmission design saves weight, while integration into the body-in-white enhances rigidity and takes up little space.

