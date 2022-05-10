Ford South Africa has partnered with SolarAfrica to supply 13.5MW of electricity generated from solar power to its Silverton Assembly Plant

The system uses 30 226 solar panels, 120 inverters and eight transformers that generate 35 per cent of the Silverton plant’s electricity requirements

Ford says this is the firsr phase of its renewable energy programme as the company moves towards becoming energy self-sufficient and 100 per cent carbon neutral by 2050

Ford South Africa announced 35 percent of its electricity that powers the Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria is derived from solar power.

The partnership is with SolarAfrica, who underook the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) carports for 3 610 vehicles.

Ford's Silverton plant now uses more than a third of its power is derived from solar power. Image: Quickpic

SolarAfrica’s innovative, large-scale solar array uses a total of 30 226 solar panels to generate 13.5MW of emissions-free electricity for the Silverton plant, Quickpic reports.

This makes it one of the largest solar carports in the world, and a truly ground-breaking renewable energy project for the domestic automotive industry.

Ockert Berry, VP Operations, Ford South Africa says:

“Combined with our R15.8-billion investment in the Silverton Assembly Plant and supplier tooling in the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone for the next-gen Ranger, we have a truly world-class facility capable of producing vehicles of the highest quality for our customers around the world.”

It took almost 600 days and 35 000 man-hours to install and complete, with approximately 59 tons of steel and 315 tons of aluminium used for the locally manufactured solar carports.

More than 5 000 metres of medium and low-voltage cabling was used to connect the solar PV panels to 120 three-phase 100kW inverters and eight transformers, before being fed into the Silverton plant. The system is capable of producing 13.5MW of power – which is equivalent to powering almost 224 000 light bulbs, or 12 171 average households, for an entire year.

