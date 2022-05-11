The latest Range Rover Sport has been unveiled ahead of its introduction to South Africa before the end of the year

On the engine front, there will be a fully-electric model in 2024 and an electric hybrid model with 375kW and a claimed range of 740km

For the first time, the Sport features digital LED headlights featuring adaptive front lighting, while new low-speed manoeuvring lights

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The third-generation Range Rover Sport will be introduced in South Africa toward the end of 2022 with pricing to be announced closer to its launch.

The new model will feature a range of engines, including a six-cylinder extended range electric hybrid with 375kW, a potent new BMW-sourced V8 and six-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines. Land Rover confirmed a fully-electric model will be introduced in 2024.

Land Rover has unveiled its latest Range Rover Sport. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The latest performance SUV is available in S, SE, HSE and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production featuring a specially curated specification, MotorPress reports.

In terms of dynamics, the Sport will feature a Stormer Handling Pack that combines Dynamic Response Pro, all-wheel steering, electronic active differential with torque vectoring by braking and configurable programmes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

As we know, at its core, the Sport is an SUV with many years of off-road credentials, and this new model features Terrain Response now with a more road-focused Dynamic Mode alongside configurable terrain response and adaptive off-road cruise control for the first time, according to Land Rover.

The air suspension features switchable volume air springs, the first time they've been fitted to a Range Rover Sport, and it incorporates twin-valve active dampers for agility, control and composure

The new Range Rover Sport will be powered by six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, plus a new V8 Twin Turbo with 390kW. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

On the infotainment front, there is wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto and a 15W wireless device charger. A curved touchscreen for the Pivi Pro infotainment is complemented by a 13.7-inch interactive driver display with Software Over The Air.

Inside the interior is dominated by a sweeping console and fast-angled dashboard finished with modern materials, including sustainable ultrafabrics.

New Range Rover showcased in Mzansi: Here’s what we can expect from the luxury SUV

The wait is almost over for the new Range Rover to go on sale in South Africa. This week, Jaguar Land Rover unveiled one of the first models in Mzansi to motoring media at their headquarters in Johannesburg, Briefly News reports.

The British carmaker confirmed that the new luxury SUV will arrive in the middle of 2022 and debuted a host of new features. 19 models will be offered at the launch and pricing starts from R2,86 million. The boxy design elements on the fifth-generation model result in a familiar silhouette and respect for the previous iterations.

Source: Briefly News