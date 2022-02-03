The new Range Rover was unveiled to South African car media at the Jaguar Land Rover headquarters in Lonehill, Johannesburg

The luxurious 4x4 will be available from April 2022 the carmaker confirmed and said the new model will still feature a V8 engine

Several tweeps said the styling is 'exquisite and perfect', while others said the rear styling looks similar to Chinese carmaker Haval's SUV

The wait is almost over for the new Range Rover to go on sale in South Africa. This week, Jaguar Land Rover unveiled one of the first models in Mzansi to motoring media at their headquarters in Johannesburg.

The British carmaker confirmed that the new luxury SUV will arrive in April 2022 and debuted a host of new features. 19 models will be offered at the launch and pricing starts from R2,86 million. The boxy design elements on the fifth-generation model result in a familiar silhouette and respect for the previous iterations.

First look: The New Range Rover was shown to the media this week.

The design is evolution rather than revolution

From the outside, the 2022 Range Rover retains its stately appearance and features digital LED headlights for the first time.

Land Rover has fitted the newest model with a 33cm curved touchscreen that incorporates Pivi Pro infotainment technology. Other standout features in the interior include Cabin Air Purification Pro2 and a Rear Seat Entertainment courtesy of 28,9cm HD touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seatbacks.

The interior of the latest Range Rover is dominated by a large touchscreen fitted with the latest Pivi infotainment system.

Among the choices for buyers will be long-wheelbase versions with a seven-seat option also available. The P530 model is the flagship for now and is powered by a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with 390kW and 750N.m. The carmaker quotes a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 4,6 seconds and the top speed is 250km/h.

Order books are open for the flagship SUV bearing the prestigious Range Rover badge and the first customer deliveries are set for April 2022.

@YamaguchiMr said:

"Haval that went to Harvard University."

@KennMoila said:

"It looks exquisite and perfect."

The design team of the new Range Rover featured two Nigerians. Briefly News previously reported that Grammy winner Burna Boy's sister Nissi Ogulu announced on her Instagram page that she had spent three years as part of the design team.

