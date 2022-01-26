Slovakia's Transport Authority have issued airworthy certification for the first ever legal flying car in the world

This means that the flying cars can now be mass produced and the times of flying cars are closely upon us

The flying car underwent vigorous testing before being given the green light, making sure it was 110% ready and sky worthy

Watching cartons like The Jetsons as a kid, we all wondered when our parents would be collecting us from school in a flying car… it looks like that day is finally going to happen!

A Slovak-built flying car has received a certificate of airworthiness by that country’s Transport Authority, opening the door for its mass production. Image: YouTube / @KleinVision

Source: UGC

Slovakia's Transport Authority says that it has issued a certificate of airworthiness for flying car model AirCar. This is a monumental step in the right direction for making flying cars possible.

Stefan Klein, founder and chief executive of KleinVision, the company which produced the prototype, says this means business, reported ENCA.

"AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars. It is an official and final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever."

The car sports a 1.6-litre BMW engine and needs only a mere 300 meter runway to get going. It has a flight speed of up to 170 kilometres per hour and a flying distance of 1,000 kilometres, reported Times Live.

The flying car underwent 70 hours of in air testing before being awarded the certification. After 200 successful take-offs, the flying car was given the green light.

"Based on the fact that the aircraft met the conditions of national regulations set for individually manufactured aircraft and the required level of safety was demonstrated, the Slovak Transport Authority (STA) has issued a special certificate of airworthiness," STA director Rene Molnar told AFP.

It is just a matter of time before people are getting lessons to get their flying car drivers license!

