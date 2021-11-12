Proudly South African Medical Invention Keeps Covid19 Patients Alive

A proudly South African medical invention is saving Covid-19 patients as it helps their lungs stay inflated

The life-saving device is made up of an oxygen accumulator bag, an anaesthetic mask and a PEEP valve

The invention also doesn't run out of oxygen as quickly as ventilators because the valve doesn't have to be fully open

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A proudly Mzansi medical invention is saving the lives of Covid-19 patients. The invention called the OxERA was created by a group of local engineers, product designers and entrepreneurs. The product has played a huge role in solving the oxygen crisis in Mzansi.

A proudly South African medical invention is keeping Covid19 patients alive. Image: @sacoronavirus.co.za

Source: Instagram

The ventilation device has eased the workload of frontline workers. It is made up of an oxygen accumulator bag, an anaesthetic mask and a PEEP valve.

The device helps the lungs stay inflated. According to GoodThingsGuy, the invention is highly efficient. The publication reports that oxygen supplies don’t run out as quickly because the valve in the device doesn’t have to be fully open, like on ventilators.

Watch the video about the invention below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Man proudly shows off his hustle, Mzansi inspired

In other news, Briefly News reported that a young farmer took to social media to show off his hustle. The physically challenged man named Sibusiso Mogale inspired Mzansi peeps to go out there and make money instead of waiting for handouts.

Mogale proved that his disability has not stopped him from living his life to the fullest and making his own money. He is just as able as any other human.

Briefly News readers took to the publication's comment section on Facebook to share their thoughts on Mogale's hussle. Nonhlanhla Blose said:

"You are really a blessing Sbusiso.We are learning from your dedication and commitment. When people say they are hungry are they really doing enough to change their lives around?"

South Africans encourage young lady who didn't get the job

Briefly news also reported that the South Africans have taken to social media to encourage a young lady who didn't get the job not to give up. She shared that she had been to an interview recently but did not bag the job.

The lady named SihleGama kaMtshweni took to Twitter on Thursday, 11 November to share her said news with Mzansi. Knowing how many people are going through a lot because of unemployment, kind tweeps took to her comment section to tell her to hang in there as something will come up soon.

Source: Briefly.co.za