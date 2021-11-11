South Africans Encourage Young Lady Who Didn't Get the Job: "One Day You Will"

Mzansi peeps have encouraged a young lady who shared that she didn't get the job she had applied for

The lady was devastated after she was told the bad news and took to social media to share her sad story with Mzansi

Knowing how many educated peeps have been affected by the lack of employment opportunities in Mzansi, South Africans took to the lady's timeline to urge her not to give up

South Africans have taken to social media to encourage a young lady who didn't get the job not to give up yet. She shared that she had been to an interview recently but did not bag the job.

South Africans encouraged SihleGama KaMtshweni not to give up after she didn't get the job she had applied for. image: @WuSihle_Lo

The lady named SihleGama kaMtshweni took to Twitter on Thursday, 11 November to share her said news with Mzansi. Knowing how many people are going through a lot because of unemployment, kind tweeps took to her comment section to tell her to hang in there as something will come up soon. Using the handle @WuSihle_Lo: she said:

The unemployment rate in Mzansi has skyrocketed since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. A number of peeps have shared on social media how they've been financially struggling since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in Mzansi.

Below are some of the comments from kindhearted tweeps who comforted SihleGama after she was rejected by her potential employer.

@LevinceyR said:

"Don't lose hope. One day you will."

@Curiousity5 wrote:

"He's never late nor early but always on time, keep going...soon you too will smile."

@Okmalumdes commented:

"Don't lose hope, keep your head up and keep applying on other fields."

@MamTebbie said:

"Keep the faith alive, something else will come up."

@lilithra_ii added:

"There is a better opportunity waiting for you!"

Man proudly shows off his hustle, Mzansi inspired

In other news, Briefly News reported that a young farmer took to social media to show off his hustle. The physically challenged man named Sibusiso Mogale inspired Mzansi peeps to go out there and make money instead of waiting for handouts.

Mogale proved that his disability has not stopped him from living his life to the fullest and making his own money. He is just as able as any other human.

Briefly News readers took to the publication's comment section on Facebook to share their thoughts on Mogale's hustle. Nonhlanhla Blose said:

"You are really a blessing Sbusiso.We are learning from your dedication and commitment. When people say they are hungry are they really doing enough to change their lives around?"

Source: Briefly.co.za