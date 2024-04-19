A TikTok content creator lifted the veil on a Bolt driver's earnings by showing their monthly earnings

The video provided a glimpse into the financial workings of e-hailing company and the potential earnings drivers can achieve

Viewers were stunned by the staggering total net earnings of R35,563 for the month, despite the commission deduction by Bolt

A content creator shed light on a Bolt driver's salary in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za

Source: UGC

A TikTok user shared the earnings statement of a Bolt driver. The video revealed the driver's monthly earnings, including cash payments and tips.

Woman shows Bolt driver's salary

The driver bagged R35,563 after the 23% commission deduction imposed by Bolt. The substantial earnings highlighted the potential for financial success within the e-hailing industry.

The video was posted on the TikTok account @lifereset_za. It clocked 445,000 views and sparked a lively discussion among South Africans.

Watch the video below:

Additional costs for e-hailing drivers

While many are impressed by the money the driver made, others highlighted points about the true pay of drivers. They said people should also consider additional expenses such as petrol and car maintenance.

See some comments below:

@_.MaZulu._ mentioned:

"Kshuthi my baby daddy ungijwayela kabi ngoba wathi imali kaBolt ayikho that’s why engondli."

@Khumalow shared:

"One thing about us siyayenza imali kodwa nisibukela phansi. "

@talent4realz wrote:

"Don’t forget they still need to subtract fuel, insurance, car maintenance, etc."

@katlegopartypila said:

"I'm sure he took home less than 10K. I am talking from experience."

@Tshemoo14 posted:

"Can we see hours worked? I'm a part-time Bolt driver and I don't even make R3k a week."

@ROYMATHOPE asked:

"Wait Bolt gets 23% and you still have to pay 15% tax on the money? "

@Reeboh stated:

"Not all Bolt drivers, others make way less than that."

@Mfene added:

"As a retired Bolt and Uber driver ngithi ayikho le. "

Source: Briefly News