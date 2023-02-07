A Twitter user shared a post trying to confirm if courier drivers earned R30 000 a month in South Africa

According to expert sources, the post may not be entirely far off, but it all depends on a few conditions

Netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts, while a few may be considering it a viable career

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Do couriers really earn 30K in SA? Images: Getty Images

Source: UGC

A recent Twitter post by @MrSAAerobics sparked conversation around the salary of courier drivers in South Africa. The post was looking for confirmation if drivers earned 30 000 a month. One wouldn't blame him for thinking so. The drivers work long days and hours, taking on long distances.

The Twitter posts wanted to know if drivers earned 30K

According to salary explorer, the average salary for a delivery driver is R 12 200 per month. But the salary range is between R 8 340 and R30 000, so he might be asking the right questions here.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans shared their thoughts on the salary drivers earned

It was still interesting to read what other South Africans thought the salary was, as most considered the job a viable option. Here is what some had to say:

@Dukes_Mokoena said:

"Might be true. Given the thousands of kilometres they drive monthly."

@SphaMakume added:

"It depends but in most cases people they get that amount. They also own the bakkie/ truck ( owner driver )."

@SparklingLitee mused:

"Eh, I must consider this job mus."

@caleb_njabulo wasn't buying it:

"I doubt."

Mzansi dad has chest pains over the price of a box of Pampers diapers

If you think 30K surprised some people, Briefly News reported on a South African man shocked by the price of diapers. In a video that went viral on Facebook, the dad can be seen gasping when he found out, but he wasn't alone in that department.

Other people felt the same way.

Alesta Joni commented:

"And they're on special."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News