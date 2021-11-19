Nigerians are talented and have proved this over time by distinguishing themselves in any field of endeavour they are found in, either at home or abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Even in the automobile sector, Nigerians don't take the rear seat but dazzle with incredible innovation.

One led a team for an electric car designed in Turkey Photo Credit: Instagram/@nissination, @ty_beetseh, @ovieAli

Source: UGC

Briefly News spotlights 3 Nigerians who have led or designed exotic and mindboggling whips for known brands or countries other than theirs.

1. Nissi Ogulu, 2022 Range Rover car

Three weeks ago, Grammy winner Burna Boy's sister Nissi Ogulu took to her Instagram page to celebrate being a part of the team that designed the new 2022 Range Rover car.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She expressed delight at being one of the brains behind the design for the whip over a period of 3 years.

She wrote:

"NEW RANGE ROVER

"It has been a pleasure being part of the team to bring this beautiful car to life over the last 3 years and i’m happy to see it finally unveiled to the world. "

2. Ty Beetseh, 2022 Range Rover car

Another Nigerian genius who was part of the design team for the 2022 Range rover car is Ty Beetseh.

The young man also celebrated his involvement in the design of the exotic whip on social media.

He wrote:

"In 2018, I was head hunted as a project & programme management consultant to lead the applications delivery and integration project - Global IT Manufacturing , for the build of this vehicle. The New Range Rover."

3. Abbas Jibrin, electric car in Turkey

At the young age of 21, a Nigerian man identified as Abbas Jibrin led the design of a weird-looking electric car in Turkey.

Abbas was reported to have led a team of engineers for the design of the car used in the Western Asia country.

Young Nigerian man builds sports car by himself

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young Nigerian man had built a sports car by himself.

The man revealed that he spent a total number of four years to conclude the project. During his National Youth Service Corps programme, he was able to save 80% of his allowance to fund car production.

With a strong passion for machines, he had decided that his first car will be the one built with his hands. On speaking about his challenges as an engineer, he said:

“The first one is money, I couldn't get sponsors, the second is tools and the third is people perspective, what they say about the project but I didn't allow those things to weigh me down.”

Source: Briefly.co.za