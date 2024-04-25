South Africans are excited over the new rusks that are introduced by Bakers Biscuits South Africa

One TikTok user showed off the rusks in a video, one is Romany, and the other is Ginger Nuts

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their excitement over the new release

A TikTok user took to their account to show off the new Ginger Nuts and Romany rusks.

In the video uploaded by @sanesh_singh, there are two boxes of rusks; one is Romany, and the other is Giger Nuts. The TikTokker expressed disbelief that there are rusks from these brands that are usually known for their best biscuits.

The content creator hilariously said this is witchcraft, and Mzansi online users couldn't agree more because now they have to go off their diets to taste these rusks, which the TikTok user also guaranteed were tasteful.

Bakers Biscuits South Africa releases new rusks

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users were excited over the rusks

The video garnered over 4k likes, with many online users excited to try the new rusks from Bakers Biscuits South Africa.

@Diski Domain said:

"The Tennis Biscuit ones, I polished in one day flat. I'll stay away here ."

@Sechaba M wrote:

"I’d pay so much money for the nuttikrust ones."

@Thandekile Maseko hoped:

"The ginger one will definitely slap hard."

@FuthiValG commented:

"Bye bye summer body for me ."

@Tshego.M said:

"I don’t even want to know the taste, I won’t deliberately corrupt myself ."

@Kamogelo Malinga was excited:

"Tea girlies we’re upppp!"

@I KNOW was happy:

"First tennis biscuit rucks and now these. I’m so excited ."

