This Mzansi family had people howling with laughter over their Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits tax situation

The video shows the parents taking most of the good biscuits and the children panicking that they won't get any

Every South African child knows what this feels like, so the comments section was set ablaze in mere seconds

Practically every house in South Africa has a box of Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits during the festive season. This video had people laughing as it brought back childhood memories of fighting over who gets which biscuit.

This video brought back memories for many South Africans, highlighting the trauma these biscuits cause. Image: Mzansi's Greatest Family #Thenkoanes

When you start seeing these biscuits in the shops, you know the festive season is approaching. The drama these biscuits cause is hilarious - even if you don't enjoy ginger biscuits, they dove for this box to get the tiny ginger biscuits covered in chocolate in the shiny red packaging, lol.

Parents tax Choice Assorted biscuit box

Popular Mzansi family and social media stars, Mzansi's Greatest Family #Thenkoanes shared a video showing the parents taxing a box of Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits. In the video, the kids panic as the parents take all the "good ones", leaving things like Toppers and the pink wafers some claim are for the babies.

The sheer panic on the kids' faces and how they try to convince their parents against taking the sought-after biscuits is too much!

Take a look at this very relatable moment:

Mzansi shares Choice Assorted biscuit box traumas

This video had people remembering times like this, laughing at these biscuits' hold over families during the festive season. If you never knew where you stood in the family ranking, the biscuit you get from this box will let you know.

Read some of the funny comments:

Blessed woman asked:

“Does Bakers know how they are causing division in families? My husband said he was gonna buy me. He hasn't ”

Onthatile was finished:

“Dead by Daddy saying we are just selecting ”

Mpho laughed:

“My Father, My Father we are not going to eat the whole thing we are just selecting ”

Tbzee88 said:

“ I'd open the other side mxwiiii struuu ”

Ntsako Nkuna knows the struggle:

“Parents, SA parents, they are the……boss”

Zinhle Nkambule is reliving the trauma:

“Parents, a big NO thus is pure robbery I'm so hurt”

Parents Call Family Meeting Over Choice Assorted Biscuits

Briefly News reported that a video of parents sitting down with their kids to talk to them about eating Christmas cookies got over 500,000 views. This couple knows their daughter and son's appetites well, and they were not taking a chance with their box of Choice Assorted during the festive season.

Online users were thoroughly amused by how specific the parents' rules were. People had a lot to say about the reasons they made up for their rules.

A clip on TikTok shows a father sitting down with his children to let them know how to approach the Christmas cookies. People were amused by how specific the dad was about eating Choice Assorted.

