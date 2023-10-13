South African man shocked by price of Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits, jokes that he might cancel Christmas

Video of man's reaction to the R278 price tag goes viral, with many netizens joining in on the humor

Some netizens express frustration over rising food prices in South Africa, while others vow to bake their own biscuits

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A Mzansi man couldn't help but shake his head in disbelief when he saw how much Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits were going for.

A man was shocked by the price of Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits. Image: @phillipsigoba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man's jaw drops upon seeing the price of Choice Assorted biscuits

A video posted by Phillip Sigoba (@phillipsigoba) shows him reacting to the much-loved biscuits enjoyed over the festive season, priced at R278 for a 2kg box.

Phillip could not hide his shock and disapproval as he declared that Christmas may as well be cancelled if the baked goods were costing so much.

PAY ATTENTION:

He even joked that the same amount of money could put together a hearty sishebo (stew), a bottle of Gordon's vodka, and a six-pack of alcohol.

Watch the funny video below:

South Africans react with humour to the video

Times are tough, and the ever-rising food prices in Mzansi have people stressed. Many netizens, however, were still able to joke about the matter, some even saying they'll bake their biscuits.

Bronwyn Kim Haywood commented:

"At this rate, I'll bake them myself ."

Nicole replied:

"Everything is getting expensive in South Africa ."

Nkuli commented:

"Yohhh, when it's my chance to adult biscuits are R280.... sizodla ama Go-Slow."

Zama yongoss said:

"By December izobe isithi R300."

Mpiloo | Solo Travel replied:

"Sifike nini lapha ?."

Mqhele_Shabangu wrote:

"No guys it comes with 2 of those boxes please man don't confuse us. Its 2kgs. So its normal price y'all 1kgs is R139."

Favourite. responded:

"Yekha ukukhuluma hambani niyothenga imayonnaise ."

South African citizens panic over paying R247 for 10kg potatoes

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that South Africans are facing increasing challenges with the rising cost of food. Basic staples, including 10kg bags of potatoes, have surged to R247, putting additional pressure on households already grappling with high inflation rates for essential items like eggs, chicken, maise meal, and flour.

Unemployment is high, and the people of South Africa are struggling to survive. The cost of food is crippling.

One particularly disheartening news for South African families is the price of their favourite Choice Assorted biscuits, which has reached R279 for a 2kg pack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News