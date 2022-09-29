The people of Mzansi are shocked by a pastor who makes the people of the church carry him during sermons

Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared pictures of the pastor standing on people and others carrying him

Mzansi peeps cannot believe that people are this easily manipulated and feel they are being abused by power

Some pastors will have you shaking your head in disbelief. The most recent wild card is a man who claims he cannot touch the ground while giving his sermon, so he stands on the church's people.

A pastor is making the church's people hold him off the ground while he gives his sermon. Image: Twitter /@thuso_thelejan

We have seen many questionable things from pastors. Nothing is actually that surprising, from the Doom story to alleged resurrections.

Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared pictures of the pastor who uses the people of the church as his stands while giving his sermon. Some carry him while others kneel down to let him stand on their backs. Wild!

“A new church, a pastor must not touch the ground until the end of the sermon!”

The people of Mzansi can’t believe people fall for this

Seeing how people are manipulated by pastors has many angry. While people respect the church, they do not care for pastors who use their followers like this.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@princehdb said:

“This is dramatic why can’t he stand on a chair once instead of this humiliation.”

@Nkosi69615196 said:

“Then they will fight to carry the pastor.”

@PurPle05244820 said:

“I am not even judging but there's no way this can be right”

@ndathaneguy said:

“These pastors are a different breed of influencers.”

@Kemzo_K said:

“Where do they come up with these ideas... ”

@CThandazagirl said:

“Maybe he comes from the moon. The man is used to floating.”

@MthokozisiMpun2 said:

“People have become slaves of these fake pastors.”

@Hendrinizer said:

Hilarious video shows pastor “going to heaven,” South Africans crack up and question everything going on

In related news, Briefly News reported that a pastor went to "Heaven" when his church service ended, based on a video posted on Twitter.

The Twitter footage posted by @tebogobasuti shows a congregation of church-goers standing underneath the pastor, raising their hands as he "ascends" towards Heaven and singing in joy, with the caption:

"Apparently this pastor went to Heaven after service, what's happening to my people?"

