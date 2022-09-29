SA People Crack Jokes in Disbelief of Pastor Who Stands on People While Giving His Sermon: “This Is Dramatic”
- The people of Mzansi are shocked by a pastor who makes the people of the church carry him during sermons
- Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared pictures of the pastor standing on people and others carrying him
- Mzansi peeps cannot believe that people are this easily manipulated and feel they are being abused by power
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Some pastors will have you shaking your head in disbelief. The most recent wild card is a man who claims he cannot touch the ground while giving his sermon, so he stands on the church's people.
We have seen many questionable things from pastors. Nothing is actually that surprising, from the Doom story to alleged resurrections.
Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared pictures of the pastor who uses the people of the church as his stands while giving his sermon. Some carry him while others kneel down to let him stand on their backs. Wild!
Cheeky toddler bombs teenagers attempt at recording a dance challenge clip, sweet moment has hearts busting
“A new church, a pastor must not touch the ground until the end of the sermon!”
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
The people of Mzansi can’t believe people fall for this
Seeing how people are manipulated by pastors has many angry. While people respect the church, they do not care for pastors who use their followers like this.
Take a look at some of the comments:
@princehdb said:
“This is dramatic why can’t he stand on a chair once instead of this humiliation.”
@Nkosi69615196 said:
“Then they will fight to carry the pastor.”
@PurPle05244820 said:
“I am not even judging but there's no way this can be right”
@ndathaneguy said:
“These pastors are a different breed of influencers.”
@Kemzo_K said:
“Where do they come up with these ideas... ”
@CThandazagirl said:
“Maybe he comes from the moon. The man is used to floating.”
Hilarious video pokes fun at city girls, claiming they dodge the bill on a date: “The dodging was smooth”
@MthokozisiMpun2 said:
“People have become slaves of these fake pastors.”
@Hendrinizer said:
Hilarious video shows pastor “going to heaven,” South Africans crack up and question everything going on
In related news, Briefly News reported that a pastor went to "Heaven" when his church service ended, based on a video posted on Twitter.
The Twitter footage posted by @tebogobasuti shows a congregation of church-goers standing underneath the pastor, raising their hands as he "ascends" towards Heaven and singing in joy, with the caption:
"Apparently this pastor went to Heaven after service, what's happening to my people?"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News