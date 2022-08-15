A man of God apparently went to Heaven after his church service ended, and the clip has many people clutching their stomachs in laughter

The man of the cloth can be seen "floating" to Heaven while the attendees watch, but a closer look at the video shows the truth

Many tweeps have found the video ridiculous and funny, and many wonder why the churchgoers believe it in the first place

A pastor went to "Heaven" when his church service ended, based on a video posted on Twitter.

A holy man "ascended to Heaven" while his congregants watched. Many found the situation funny and strange. Images: @tebogobasuti/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Twitter footage posted by @tebogobasuti shows a congregation of church-goers standing underneath the pastor, raising their hands as he "ascends" towards Heaven and singing in joy, with the caption:

"Apparently this pastor went to Heaven after service, what's happening to my people?"

The word "ascends" is in quotes because it is so obvious within the brief Twitter clip that the pastor is being pulled up into the ceiling by his collar.

The video then ends with everyone in the church singing louder and applauding the pastor on his "entry to Heaven."

The gut-busting video has many people falling out of their chairs in laughter just because of how ridiculous the whole situation is. Check the comments below:

@Joyce91826732 said:

"Those church members, can't they see the pastor is being pulled through the trap door?"

@NtandoSiyotula commented:

"Lol, he just ducked with their offerings."

@NtsebiH posted:

@TheNkelie mentioned:

"I've never wished for someone to fall as much I did while watching this video."

@Mbambisaanathi shared:

"There's no hope with Africans, we are finished."

@Johnny_Bravo360 posted:

@Marupin82983629 said:

"Believe it or not, if he was in South Africa he would have millions. Remember here people will even retire just for pastor."

@PapiiKennyy7 commented:

"Bro I am dead."

@MdloziniSifiso shared:

"Lol, they are trying to give the congregates that Marvel experience."

Source: Briefly News