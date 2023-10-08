A daring man caught people's eyes with a TikTok video of him swimming with his massive pet snake

The frightening footage shows the man gently holding the serpent while keeping cool in the pool waters

Netizens were stunned by the guy's guts and expressed their fears of snakes in the comments section

A video of a man swimming with his snake. Image: @diegopeterson0

One guy spiced up his TikTok feed by taking a leisurely dip in the pool with his enormous pet snake.

Move over, inflatable flamingos, there's a new pool accessory in town, a chunky slithering python.

Poolside adventure video circulates

The video posted by @diegopeterson0, shows the fearless man casually chilling with his massive serpent buddy.

The video netted the daredevil a whopping 134,000 views and the comment section was like a carnival of emotions.

Snake conspiracy theories

People were stunned, to say the least. Some were so shocked that they started confessing their lifelong fear of snakes.

And then came the conspiracy theories. Some netizens hinted at witchcraft and suggested that this guy wasn't just swimming with a snake for fun.

No, they believed he was secretly trying to attract wealth with his scaly friend.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users stunned by snake owner

Check out some of the comments below:

@sharonkok8 said:

"That's why I don't go to people's houses."

@tiisetsodiale commented:

"I think I must also get a snake. I'm too broke."

@ndex337 stated:

"Kodwa ama80s anesbindi esinethambo."

@mdokisi2 wrote:

"Never. I am sorry my brother, I can't swim with my enemy ever."

@cash4252 posted:

"Likely I don't stay around your area. I see that thing around my house. I'll kill it and sell it to sangomas."

@sdawgkamokaiii noted:

"For the first time, I see a person swimming with his income."

@oupa144 added:

"The devil is swimming, it will not end well."

@user3025874786319 mentioned:

"What I like ngawe and gogo maweni is that anikufihli okwenu ukwenza isithwalo senu asiyoSecrety."

19-Foot python wrestles with man and loses, snake catcher says fighting python in Mzansi Is illegal

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man wrestled a python almost 6 meters long to the ground in a brawl that would send shivers down anyone afraid of snakes.

The man's match with the gigantic snake almost ended in tears as, at some point, it tried wrapping itself around him.

